‘No settlements in Gaza!’ – says UN sec gen Khaled Khiari

THE Assistant UN Secretary-General, Khaled Khiari, has urged the international community to categorically reject any Israeli moves to establish settlements in the Gaza Strip or annex its territory.

His remarks came during a briefing to the UN Security Council on the Middle East crisis held on Wednesday.

‘Any attempt to establish settlements in Gaza must be firmly rejected.

‘There must be no attempt to reduce or annex the territory of Gaza in whole or in part,’ Khiari stated, emphasising the necessity for collective opposition to such actions.

Khiari appealed for urgent international support to bolster the Palestinian government’s fiscal stability, governance, and preparedness to reassume control of Gaza.

He outlined the critical need for comprehensive political and security measures to address the worsening humanitarian catastrophe, facilitate recovery, and rebuild Gaza.

‘We must establish political and security frameworks that can address the humanitarian catastrophe, start early recovery, rebuild Gaza, and lay the groundwork for a political process to end the occupation and establish a viable two-state solution as soon as possible,’ he said.

He stressed that these frameworks should enable a legitimate Palestinian government to unify Gaza with the occupied West Bank, including east Jerusalem, while reversing the deteriorating conditions across the occupied Palestinian territories.

The UN official condemned the use of explosive weapons by Israel in densely populated areas, highlighting the devastating toll on civilians and critical infrastructure.

‘Israel’s use of explosive weapons with wide-area effects in densely populated areas has caused massive casualties and damage to residential buildings, schools, hospitals, mosques, and UN premises,’ he stated, underscoring the inviolability of UN premises.

Khiari also decried Israel’s ongoing collective punishment of the Palestinian people as ‘unjustifiable’.

He described the relentless bombardment of Gaza, the large-scale civilian casualties, and the destruction of Palestinian neighbourhoods as ‘horrific’, specifically pointing to the devastation in northern Gaza, including areas such as Jabalia, Beit Lahiya, and Beit Hanoun.

‘The widespread devastation and deprivation resulting from Israel’s military operations in north Gaza are making the conditions of life untenable for the Palestinian population there,’ he said.

He expressed grave concern over potential violations of international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precautions in attacks.

‘I reiterate my unequivocal condemnation of the widespread killing and injury of civilians in Gaza, including women and children, and the deprivation of essentials to survive. International humanitarian law always applies to all parties to a conflict, and its application does not depend on reciprocity. The protection of civilians is paramount. There must be full accountability for any atrocity crimes that have been committed,’ he declared.

Furthermore, Khiari reaffirmed that all Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including east Jerusalem, are illegal under international law and in blatant violation of UN resolutions.