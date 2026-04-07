No more wage cuts, pay up now! – demand striking resident doctors

TENS of thousands of Resident Doctors began six more days of strike action yesterday, determined to defeat attacks on their pay and on the NHS from PM Starmer and Health Secretary Streeting.

There were picket lines at hospitals around the country, with a mass picket at St Thomas’ Hospital on Westminster Bridge in central London.

On the London picket, British Medical Association (BMA) leaders explained how the Labour leadership had in recent weeks thwarted a deal and provoked the strike.

Dr Jack Fletcher, chair of the BMA’s resident doctor committee, said: ‘The way out of this is to get around the negotiating table, as we were for eight or so weeks, talk constructively to get a deal, to get us out of this.

‘All we are asking for is to avoid further real terms pay cuts and restore that value, not all in one go, but over a number of years.

‘We’re happy to negotiate that, we thought we were negotiating that. We came to the talks in good faith. We spent eight weeks without calling any action whatsoever, and then right at the last minute the government chose to reduce the value of that settlement and then stretch it over a number of years.

Dr Emma Runswick, deputy chair of the BMA Council, said they had been close to reaching a deal but ‘the government decided to move the goalposts quite last minute to reduce the level of investment they were prepared to make.

‘That meant that the offer that they made was not one that we could put to members, we know that it will be rejected – and therefore we’ve had to call strike action once again.’

Tom Dolphin, BMA Chair, told News Line: ‘The government should not be using the threat of taking away training places as a bargaining chip in pay negotiations.

‘The NHS is very short of specialists and GPs. These posts are badly needed. We are taking this action to apply more pressure on the government for proper pay and jobs to make sure we have the workforce we need for the NHS.

‘Resident doctors’ pay is still one fifth below what it was in 2008. The reason we are on strike this time is because the government moved the goalposts at the last minute. We want to negotiate.’

Adam Aziz, a resident doctor in psychiatry, said: ‘The government has not offered anything credible on pay or jobs.

‘We are still suffering a 21% pay cut. The erosion of pay is not dealt with. The BMA were in good faith negotiations, then the government moved the goalposts.

‘A friend of mine has been unemployed from last August. Removing these training posts will only make matters worse.

‘Starmer and Streeting bear responsibility for this. The strikes have actually cost more than settling the doctors’ pay would have cost.

‘We have been offered 3.5% over three years. How can we agree to that when the war with Iran will drive inflation upwards?

‘We have had more of a cut in pay than any other public sector workers. We would welcome any support from other unions for our strike.’

Freddie Weyman, a resident doctor in intensive care, said: ‘We are hoping six days of strike action will be enough, and that the government will see sense.

‘But unified action would be ideal. We are stronger together. Whatever we achieve will strengthen nurses and other health workers.

‘The NHS itself was an amazing achievement, and we have to fight to keep it. We have to support all our NHS colleagues.’

Alex Gibbs, resident doctor in obstetrics and gynaecology, said: ‘This has been a long slog. This is the 15th set of strikes. We don’t want to be here, but until we get what we want, we can’t stop.

‘The media and government just talk about our pay demands, but conditions are also a big part of negotiations.

‘Our conditions are terrible, and there is no job security. Plus people have to pay back student loans. All these things come together.

‘I suspect we will be here again. We’re hoping Starmer, famous for his U-turns will make another one, this time in our favour.’

Juliet Thornton said: ‘This is about full pay restoration for doctors and also jobs. There are 40,000 people applying for 10,000 jobs.

‘The government, having promised 1,000 places then removed them, which is abhorrent. Taking doctors away from the NHS won’t help patients.

‘On pay, we are valued one fifth less than in 2008. There has been some progress towards pay, but not enough. We need a 25% rise to get us back to 2008 level.’

Susie Middleton, a resident doctor in general surgery, said: ‘We need to be paid for the work we do, and given enough jobs.’

Dr Mimoza Omani said: ‘It’s very frustrating, that we find ourselves in this position. Yet again, the government is failing to listen to us.

‘We hope that we can find a solution that restores pay and increases the training posts to give the public the doctors they need.’