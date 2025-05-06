No ceasefire talks until Israel ends ‘hunger war’ says Hamas

HAMAS will not engage in new ceasefire talks with Israel, as long as the regime continues its ‘hunger war’ against Palestinians in Gaza.

Basem Naim, Hamas political bureau member and former Gaza health minister, said yesterday that there is ‘no sense in engaging in talks or considering new ceasefire proposals as long as the hunger war and extermination war continue in the Gaza Strip.’

Naim urged the international community to pressure the Israeli regime to end the ‘crimes of hunger, thirst, and killings.’

His remarks came just hours after Israel threatened that it would launch an intensified offensive on Gaza, which, according to Tel Aviv, would entail ‘the conquest of the Gaza Strip and the holding of the territories.’

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reported yesterday that more than 66,000 children in the Gaza Strip are suffering from severe malnutrition due to the ongoing Israeli starvation policy, and two-months blockade of food and aid.

UNRWA spokesman Adnan Abu Hasna said that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians only eat one meal every two or three days.

Since March 2nd, the occupation forces have closed the crossings with the Gaza Strip to food, relief and medical aid and goods, causing a significant deterioration in the humanitarian situation.

The famine-related deaths have risen to 57 since the start of the war of extermination, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, which warned that the number would increase given the closure of the crossings and the two-months blockade of aid and food.

Palestinian government and UN officials have repeatedly warned of the repercussions of Israel’s ongoing closure of the crossings and the two-months blockade.