More than 780,000 Gaza students have no schooling for 3 years!

ISRAEL’S genocidal assault on Gaza has devastated the territory’s education system, leaving more than 780,000 students without regular schooling for three consecutive academic years, according to a report released yesterday by the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

Israel’s blockade, repeated bombardment of schools and universities, and restrictions on reconstruction materials have prevented any meaningful restoration of education since the war began 28 months ago.

Euro-Med Monitor documented the killing of 18,911 school pupils and 1,362 university students during the assault, along with 794 teachers and 246 university faculty members.

Israeli attacks have also struck 668 school buildings, completely destroyed 179 schools, and damaged most remaining educational facilities across Gaza.

The report found that 95 per cent of schools in the territory have been damaged, with more than 90 per cent requiring full reconstruction or major rehabilitation, leaving the vast majority unusable.

Many students now study in damaged buildings, tents, or improvised community spaces that lack basic safety and educational standards.

Euro-Med Monitor described the pattern as ‘scholasticide’, the systematic destruction of the education system as part of Israel’s wider assault on Palestinian society.

The group warned that the collapse of schooling threatens an entire generation of children by stripping them of education, stability, and future opportunities.

It called on the international community to pressure Israel to halt attacks on educational institutions, lift restrictions on construction materials and educational supplies, and support urgent efforts to rebuild Gaza’s schools and universities.

Meanwhile, data released by the Palestine Information Centre documented widespread violence across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem during February 2026.

The group recorded 6,248 violations by Israeli forces and settlers over the month.

Eight Palestinians were killed and 229 injured, while Israeli forces carried out 823 arrests and 59 detentions.

The report also listed 1,208 military raids, 1,137 incursions into homes and facilities, and 1,139 movement restrictions imposed through checkpoints, alongside 319 closures of towns and neighbourhoods.

Property destruction remained widespread. The organisation recorded the demolition of 47 homes, the destruction of 203 additional properties, and 93 cases of confiscation.

It also documented 51 settlement expansion activities and 500 settler attacks on Palestinian residents and their property.

The report further detailed 302 shooting incidents by Israeli forces, 83 expulsion orders, 35 violations targeting holy sites, seven incidents involving journalists or medical teams, and six violations directed at the education sector.