More aid seekers slaughtered in Rafah

ISRAELI regime forces killed at least 78 Palestinians, including several aid seekers, in bombing attacks across the Gaza Strip yesterday.

Palestine’s Safa news agency reported that five people were killed and an unspecified number injured as a result of the Israeli warplanes targeting a house near the al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.

The agency said the Israeli warplanes struck a building in the area of Zarqa in the neighbourhood of al-Tuffah, northeast of Gaza City.

Safa also reported that the occupation army blew up a number of homes east of the al-Zeitoun neighbourhood in southeastern Gaza.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said an Israeli attack near an aid distribution point in Rafah in southern Gaza killed at least five people who were seeking aid.

In Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, an Israeli strike on a displacement camp also claimed the lives of at least nine people and wounded many others.

And in central Gaza’s Bureij refugee camp, four people were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit a commercial centre.

Israeli forces also resumed stepping up attacks in northern Gaza and Gaza City.

The occupying regime pounded Deir el-Balah in central Gaza with ‘massive airstrikes in the vicinity of the Tuffah and Shujayea neighbourhoods, levelling residential buildings.’

The WAFA news agency said at least two dozen Palestinians were killed in Gaza City and dozens more were wounded.

Israel’s intense bombing also targeted a five-story house in the Zarqa neighbourhood, north of Gaza City, killing 14 civilians.

First aid responders and civil defence crews could not reach the site of the bombing to retrieve the bodies from the rubble.

Israeli shelling also struck a house in the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood, west of the city, claiming the lives of at least 10 civilians and injuring over 25 others, some in critical condition.