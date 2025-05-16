Mobilise Against Starvation And Genocide!

THE Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported yesterday afternoon that 109 Palestinians were killed and 216 others injured in the escalating Israeli genocide over the past 24 hours.

In Beit Lahiya and Jabalia refugee camps, houses were bombed without any warning to force the families inside to leave these areas in search of any place safe.

Witnesses in Jabalia say they continue to hear cries from under the rubble without being able to rescue those people.

In emergency rooms at Gaza’s barely functioning hospitals, which are operating with dwindling supplies and overwhelming capacity, the wounded received treatment on the floor.

The Israeli military targeted a civilian vehicle in Khan Younis yesterday afternoon, killing at least four civilians, including three children, and struck a house in the same city, killing at least seven people.

The Israeli military dropped more leaflets for the residents of Jabalia refugee camp, ordering them to flee.

Hamas issued a statement stressing that war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu’s continuance of genocide, using siege and starvation as tools to break the will of the Palestinian people, constitutes ‘a clear war crime and a stain on the conscience of a world that has failed to restrain this arrogant enemy.’

It continued: ‘The killing of children and women and the starvation of civilians have become official policy practiced by the occupation government in blatant defiance of the United Nations and the principles of international and humanitarian law.

‘Symbolic statements and verbal condemnations are no longer sufficient. What is needed is decisive international action – imposing sanctions, prosecuting occupation leaders as war criminals, and halting all forms of support to this criminal entity.’

Hamas called on the Arab and Islamic peoples, as well as free people around the world, to turn the upcoming Saturday, and Sunday into days of popular anger and widespread mobilisation – to expose the crimes of genocide and starvation and to pressure for an end to this criminal war against the defenceless Palestinian people.

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor stated that Israel is escalating its genocide in the Gaza Strip through one of the most extensive and deadly attacks since the beginning of the aggression.

This includes committing massacres, adopting a scorched-earth policy, and systematically destroying the remaining neighbourhoods and infrastructure.

Euro-Med emphasised that the recent massacres – especially in Khan Younis and North Gaza – represent a dangerous escalation in the targeting of civilians, as Israel uses massive firepower indiscriminately and disproportionately, and in the absence of any military justification or combat activity.

This confirms that civilian populations themselves are the direct targets of the attacks, in flagrant violation of the rules of international law.

The UN is ready to deliver enough aid to feed all Palestinians in Gaza for at least four months as soon as Israel allows its trucks to enter the Strip, it said yesterday afternoon.

‘We have more than 171,000 metric tons of food on top of other life-saving supplies, and they’re ready to go the minute that Israel opens the gates,’ Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said.

‘With this alone, we can feed everyone in the Strip for months, probably for at least four months, with just what we have right now.’

The UN has the resources to do it ‘immediately’ and ‘efficiently’ as has been done during the February ceasefire.

‘Time is of essence. Children are going hungry by the day. And what we want is for the plan that we have been pushing to be adopted,’ he added.

The Palestinian Authority’s Education Ministry slammed Israel for ‘waging fierce and aggressive attacks on schools in the towns of Bruqin and Kafr ad-Dik, west of Salfit’, yesterday afternoon.

The ministry reported that the Israeli army stormed al-Munjid Private School in Bruqin and the Martyr Mazen Abu al-Wafa Basic School in Kafr ad-Dik.

The forces also converted the as-Salam Kindergarten building in Kafr ad-Dik into a military outpost.

