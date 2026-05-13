Ministers pledge measures to control cost of living

YESTERDAY’S King’s Speech was opened yesterday by King Charles III.

The main issues in the King’s Speech were that ministers will support measures that control the cost of living and use public investment to ‘shape markets and attract further private investment’.

This includes strengthening ties with the European Union.

The government will also support economic security for British businesses.

Concerning public services, there will be legislation to reform the NHS.

There will also be reforms of the police and the criminal justice system.

There will also be new legislation concerning immigration control and asylum systems.

New measures, hinting at renationalisation, are planned to clean up the water industry and establish Great British Railways.

There will be continued investment in apprenticeships, and measures that tackle youth unemployment and support young and disabled people.

There will be reform of the welfare system.

A bill will be also brought forward to raise standards in schools and introduce reforms of the special educational needs system.

Ministers intend to proceed with the introduction of digital ID, to ‘bring in more online interaction for services.

A new Hillsborough law will bring forward ‘a duty of candour’ for public servants, and legislation will make it possible for Lords to have their peerages removed.

Concerning foreign policy, the government will continue its ‘unflinching support’ for Ukraine and ‘promote long-term peace in the Middle East’, including a two-state solution in Israel and Palestine.

The government will also focus on supporting the armed forces. There will be a plan to increase clean energy production.

Separate legislation will encourage a ‘new era of British nuclear energy generation’, he added.