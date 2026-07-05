Millions of mourners vow to avenge Ayatollah Khamenei’s assassination!

Millions of mourners from Iran and other countries performed funeral prayers for the assassinated Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, yesterday.

As the interior of the prayer hall reached full capacity, all entrances to the complex were closed several hours prior to the prayer service held for the body of the martyred Leader.

Cries of ‘Death to America! Death to Israel!’ rang through the streets and pathways surrounding the prayer hall which were filled with huge numbers of people who gathered to pay their respects. Many carried red flags calling for vengeance.

The funeral prayer was held in three stages.

The first was offered for the martyred Leader. The second covered Martyr Seyyedeh Boshra Hosseini Khamenei, Martyr Mesbah al-Hoda Baqeri, and Martyr Zahra Haddad Adel, while the third will be offered for Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, the martyred Leader’s granddaughter.

The farewell ceremony began early Saturday.

Ayatollah Khamenei was assassinated at the launch of the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against Iran on February 28th.

The farewell ceremony began early on Saturday and continued through Sunday at the Grand Imam Khomeini Mosalla. The main funeral procession in Tehran is scheduled for today.

Funeral ceremonies will also be held in Qom tomorrow, and in Mashhad on Thursday, where the Leader will be laid to rest at the Imam Reza Shrine.

Special farewell and funeral ceremonies for the Leader will also take place in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday according to the organisers.

Last Friday, official tributes were paid by heads of state, dignitaries from various countries, and religious leaders from around the world in Tehran.

Iran’s top Navy commander said the Axis of Resistance is no longer confined by geography, warning that Israel and the United States will face a united Islamic front.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said the followers of the martyred Leader have ‘gathered today to renew the bond of brotherhood and unity they learned from his teachings’.

‘Resistance is no longer limited to geographical boundaries,’ he said, warning that the enemy ‘must understand that today it is not confronting a single country, but the greater Islamic nation and the Islamic Resistance.’

The spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement described the strength of the Axis of Resistance as the fruit of martyred Ayatollah Khamenei’s sacrifices.

Millions of Iranians and supporters of the Axis of Resistance across the region mourned his martyrdom, holding ceremonies and tributes in his honour.