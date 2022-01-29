Met Police take charge of regime change op!

THE METROPOLITAN Police have thrown a spanner into the works of the rapidly developing crisis in the Tory government and party.

There is now confusion over when senior Civil Servant, Sue Gray’s report into the illegal Number 10 lockdown parties will be published, after a statement from the police on the progress of their investigation.

The Met said on Friday it had asked for ‘minimal reference’ in the report to events they are investigating to avoid prejudicing its inquiries.

The Cabinet Office, where Gray is based were taken by surprise and shocked by the Met Police taking charge of the inquiry.

The report was due to be sent to Downing Street this week.

In a statement on Friday morning, the Met said: ‘For the events the Met is investigating, we asked for minimal reference to be made in the Cabinet Office report.

‘The Met did not ask for any limitations on other events in the report, or for the report to be delayed, but we have had ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office, including on the content of the report, to avoid any prejudice to our investigation.’

Met Commissioner Cressida Dick announced on Tuesday that the force had launched its own inquiry, after being handed information by Gray.

The Met announcing its own investigation has thrown a spanner in the works, indicating that the capitalist state wants a big say in which party runs the UK and who is to lead it.

Gray wanted to send a copy of the report to Number 10 to be published in full. That was the intention this morning. The Met Police seem to have taken over control of the process.

Labour is demanding that Gray’s entire report, including the names of those attending and organising Downing Street gatherings, be released.

After the Met’s statement, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Gray’s report ‘needs to be published in full, as the Prime Minister has said it will be’.

The Met police were found to be institutionally racist by the Macpherson Report but they now seem to be deciding who rules the UK.