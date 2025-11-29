McDonnell condemns the ‘Day One Rights’ sellout!

EDUCATION secretary Bridget Phillipson yesterday defended the decision over why the government had abandoned its promise to allow workers to claim protection from day one in a job.

It had made a compromise agreement, with the support of the trade unions, to agree that workers would only be able to claim protection after working six months at their job.

The law at the moment demands that workers have to work two years before they can take their dismissal case to an industrial tribunal.

This change was agreed following a challenge from the House of Lords which would have delayed the Bill to be heard for at least a year, and would therefore delay improving workers employment rights immediately.

This decision to agree a compromise was called a ‘betrayal’ by Left Labour MPs, yesterday stating that the government had ditched its electoral promise to the working class.

Labour MP for Middlesbrough and Thornaby East, Andy McDonald said: ‘We went into the election with that manifesto promise to bring about day one rights, including the right not to be unfairly dismissed.

‘The whole principle of day one rights was the major pillar of the New Deal for Working People.

‘This is a big shock and a massive disappointment. I’m shocked and disappointed that we’ve got to this position.’

Hayes and Harlington Labour MP John McDonnell added: ‘Is this a sellout? Yes it certainly is.

‘If it’s unfair to sack someone, it’s unfair whenever it occurs whether it’s day one or after six months. The principle is fairness.’

Ex-Employment Minister Justin Madders admitted: ‘It might be a compromise. It might even be necessary to get the Bill passed asap. But it most definitely is a manifesto breach.’

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said: ‘The employment rights bill is a shell of its former self.

‘These constant row backs will only damage workers’ confidence that the protections promised will be worth the wait. Labour needs to keep its promises.’

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme yesterday, Phillipson claimed the deadlock over unfair dismissal could have ‘jeopardised’ the bill, which also contains new worker benefits, such as immediate rights to sick pay and paternity leave.

The move to lower the unfair dismissal qualifying period from two years to six months was still a ‘big step forward’, she added.

‘Sometimes in life, you have to be pragmatic to secure wider benefits.’ she added.

Commenting on Thursday’s government update TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: ‘The Employment Rights Bill is essential to better quality, and more secure jobs for millions of workers across the economy.

‘The absolute priority now is to get these rights, like day one sick pay, on the statute book so that working people can start benefiting from them from next April.

‘Following the government’s announcement, it is now vital that Peers respect Labour’s manifesto mandate and that this Bill secures Royal Assent as quickly as possible.