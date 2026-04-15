London Met Strike Action

LONDON Metropolitan University lecturers came out on strike yesterday, Wednesday 15th April, having warned the university they would do so, if the management refused to negotiate over 120 sackings of teaching staff.

There was a lively rally on the steps of the university, with banners and placards stating: ‘Knowledge is power. London Met University, ‘Unity is strength UCU’. ‘London Metropolitan is voting YES’.

The London Met branch has now served formal notice of industrial action to management in response to the proposed redundancies and the universities failure to engage meaningfully with the union on alternatives.

It said: ‘Immediately, our action will consist of discontinuous strike action on the 15,16, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, and 29 April 2026.

‘The continuous action short of strike beginning 6 April 2026, consisting of working to contract; not covering for absent colleagues; not rescheduling cancelled teaching; non participation in voluntary activities.

‘This action is about defending jobs, protecting the integrity of the university, and insisting that management engage seriously with alternative to compulsory redundancies.’

A professor told News Line: ‘I think it’s terrible. They’re just sacking us. This will affect the quality of teaching and research. The younger generation need us.

‘I have worked in this university for over 13 years. and you just get a letter saying you’re no longer required. They didn’t involve the staff or students in this decision. Nobody can fight this on their own. It requires collective action.’

London Met UCU branch chair Christine Paine told the rally: ‘London Met has issued redundancy notices to a fifth of staff. They seem to think the same amount of work can be done.

‘They are dismantling the very structure of teaching and support. The senior manager is on £120,000 per year. Their idea is that Chat GPT and privatisation and franchising will take less time and cover more workload. Thousands of students will lose out. Today, we are taking power back. Our brave staff have voted for industrial action.’

There were many other speakers from different trade unions and trades councils.

Lynn Woolnough from the WRP said: ‘It’s fantastic that you’re all here. It shows people want to fight. The question of power is raised. We’re heading for a general strike. Teachers Doctors, busmen, railway men should all strike.’