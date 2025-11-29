Large scale assault on northern West Bank

ISRAELI occupation forces (IOF) continued a large-scale assault on the Tubas governorate in the northern West Bank for the third consecutive day on Friday, expanding raids into the Al-Far’a refugee camp while simultaneously launching a broad arrest campaign across several West Bank districts.

Local sources said the IOF stormed Al-Far’a camp before dawn after maintaining a heavy presence around it for the past two days. Israeli troops carried out extensive home raids, deployed infantry units throughout the camp and enforced a strict curfew across the wider Tubas area.

In the nearby town of Tammun, IOF withdrew early yesterday after causing significant destruction to infrastructure, particularly in the eastern neighbourhoods. The raids left major damage to civilian property, according to residents.

The assault has also extended to the towns of Aqaba and Tayasir, where several homes were seized and converted into military outposts. Roadblocks and earth mounds continue to seal off main and side roads, cutting access to and from the governorate.

Medical teams have treated more than 70 injuries since the beginning of the military operation, most of them resulting from beatings and abuse by IOF soldiers. Meanwhile, 162 Palestinians were detained for field interrogation, though most were later released.

The raids in Tubas coincided with a wave of arrests across the West Bank early Friday. Among those detained was former prisoner Salama al-Qatawi, seized from Birzeit just hours before his scheduled wedding. Al-Qatawi has been repeatedly detained since his release in the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ prisoner-exchange deal.

In Nablus, IOF arrested several young men from the New Askar refugee camp, including Shadi al-Rifai, reportedly to pressure his son, Ezz, to surrender. Others detained included Baha Kaabi and Mujahid and Samer al-Rifai.

Raids also reached the town of Burin, where two children, Khaled Hamed Zain and Selham Hamed Zain, were taken into custody. In the village of Al-Mughayyir, north of Ramallah, IOF arrested two brothers, Qusay and Osama Na’san.

During the ongoing offensive on Tubas, five young men from Al-Far’a camp were also detained: Fadi Sablan, Hassan Sablan, Muhammad Abu al-Semen, Adham Zidan and Mustafa al-Awda.