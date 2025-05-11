Labour planning ‘previously unthinkable’ NHS cuts!

THE NHS is planning ‘previously unthinkable’ cuts to try to balance the books, according to a survey conducted by NHS Providers, which represents NHS managers.

The Unite union reacted with anger at the survey results which reveal plans for enormous cuts across the NHS, warning of a huge risk to staff and patient

safety.

Such extensive cuts would be devastating and Unite said it ‘will seek to oppose them wherever our members urge us to do which could include resorting to industrial action.’

The union declared yesterday: ‘Cuts will inevitably fall on staff, with numbers already at breaking point.

‘Unite has long campaigned for safe staffing levels in hospitals and current levels already put both staff and patients at risk.

‘Staff have already taken industrial action as a last resort when highlighting this issue and with further cuts predicted this is likely to increase.’

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham added: ‘NHS staff are the bedrock of our health care system – without their dedication, hard work and commitment the NHS doesn’t exist.

‘This prime minister cannot continue with the Conservative legacy of running the NHS into the ground under the guise of “reforms”.

‘Unite will be aggressively campaigning against any measures that are a byword for cuts or any downgrading to our members’ pay and conditions.’

Unite’s members work across various front line and wider NHS roles and have seen cuts continuing in the last 12 months.

Services, including diabetes care for young people, rehab centres and talking therapies, are in the firing line according to NHS Providers.

Staff, including doctors and nurses, are also facing the axe – and some NHS trusts are stopping overtime for doctors, putting the drive to cut the hospital waiting lists at risk.

Unite national officer for health Richard Munn added: ‘Further spending cuts to staff or to services in the NHS would simply be catastrophic.

‘The service is already hanging on by a thread and now government seem intent on wielding scissors.

‘Patients and staff will have their health and wellbeing put at risk and lives will be lost – it is that stark.

‘Unite is prepared to do whatever it takes on behalf of our members to prevent such devastating cuts.’