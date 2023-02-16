LABOUR NOW ‘PARTY OF PATRIOTISM!’ – says witch-hunting Keir Starmer

SIR KEIR Starmer announced the institution of a witch-hunting regime in the Labour Party at a 30-minute press conference in East London yesterday.

He insisted that his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn would not be standing as a Labour Candidate in the next general election.

In a speech littered with claims that Corbyn’s political support for the Palestinian struggle constitutes anti-semitism, Starmer said: ‘Antisemitism is an evil and any political party that cultivates it does not deserve power.’

Standing at a lectern bedecked with Union Jacks, Starmer declared: ‘We can say firmly, proudly, confidently, the Labour Party has changed… permanently, fundamentally, irrevocably… from a party of dogma to a party of patriotism.’

He went on: ‘I say this with all candour, the Labour Party is unrecognisable from 2019 and it will never go back.’

Starmer then took questions from journalists from invited news outlets.

BBC News asked: ‘Can you say categorically whether or not the former leader Jeremy Corbyn will stand for Labour at the next election?’

Starmer replied: ‘Let me be very clear about that. Jeremy Corbyn will not stand for Labour at the next general election as a Labour candidate.’

Sky News asked Starmer why he had taken disciplinary action against ‘only 12 Labour MPs since becoming leader’.

Starmer replied: ‘This is not the end of the road. This is just a signpost and we must be as robust as we go forwards as we have been until now and whatever cases and allegations that are put to us we will take the same robust approach. Today is an important day but it’s certainly not the end of the road.

ITV News asked: ‘When you served under Jeremy Corbyn in his Shadow Cabinet, could you not see anti-semitism spreading throughout the party? And if you could, why didn’t you do more to speak out about it?’

Starmer replied: ‘It’s absolutely clear that the Labour Party lost its way and that’s why I knew that my first duty as leader of the Labour Party was to change the Labour Party and to tear anti-semitism out.’

Jewish News asked: ‘Are you today promising you will take action against any MP, any councillor, any member in the party who denies anti-semitism, who uses the phrase “purge of socialism” to excuse anti-semitism, are you pledging action against these people?’

Starmer replied: ‘All those that deny that there is a problem, was a problem with anti-semitism; all those that pretend it was exaggerated, are part of the problem themselves and will be dealt with under the rules of the Labour Party.’

The Jewish Chronicle asked: ‘Are you confident that the issues are being dealt with at the local level?’

Starmer replied: ‘The changes that we have put in place are fundamental, they are substantial. The Labour Party has changed.’

LBC Radio asked: ‘How much responsibility do you think Jeremy Corbyn and his leadership bears for anti-semitism in the Labour Party?’

Starmer replied: ‘That’s why as leader of the Labour Party in my acceptance speech I apologised for what had gone before.’

The Guardian asked: ‘Will you this morning proscribe the Momentum Group, that has long supported Jeremy Corbyn, or at least put them on notice?’

Starmer replied: ‘I have many powers and duties and responsibilities in the Labour Party but that one is not for me. But whatever group or individual in the Labour Party, I think the message from this morning couldn’t be clearer.

‘It’s a day of reflection. The change that we have brought about is substantial and it is permanent. The Labour Party has changed and if there is anyone in the Labour Party that doesn’t like that change, the position is very clear this morning. The door is open and you can leave.’

• see editorial