Labour in revolt against Starmer

DOWNING Street has signalled it is preparing compromises in a bid to quell a major rebellion by Labour MPs over welfare reforms, with more than 120 parliamentarians threatening to vote against the bill in what could be the largest internal revolt of the current premiership.

The controversial legislation, aimed at overhauling disability and incapacity benefits to cut costs by £4.8 billion, has drawn sharp criticism from within the party.

A growing number of Labour MPs have signed a ‘reasoned amendment’ opposing the bill, with several junior ministers and parliamentary aides reportedly close to resigning.

Toby Perkins, a prominent centrist MP, warned that the changes ‘will hit too many disabled people, many of whom really need the payment in order to be able to access work or to cope with their disability’.

Cabinet minister Douglas Alexander indicated that concessions were possible, saying on Thursday morning: ‘There is common ground between us … let’s have a conversation, figure out what those improvements are and make sure we get this critical piece of reform legislation not just right fiscally, but right in terms of the impact on vulnerable people.’

Proposals under discussion include softening the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) eligibility changes, such as allowing claimants with a high overall score to continue receiving benefits even if they fall below the four-point threshold in individual categories.

Alternatives being considered would see the threshold reduced to three points, potentially reinstating benefit access for over 300,000 people.

There is also pressure to fast-track the rollout of a promised £1 billion employment support package, which is currently scheduled for late in the decade.

A leading organiser of the rebellion said: ‘Tinkering with the eligibility criteria would not end this. What we are looking for is a wholesale rethink by the government.’