Labour government ‘willing to let hunger strikers die’!

THIS Labour Government is ‘willing to let the hunger strikers die’, Coventry South MP Zara Sultana warned on New Year’s Day.

‘It’s the first day of 2026 and Palestine prisoner Heba Muraisi has reached day 60 of her hunger strike — the point where sudden death becomes imminent,’ Sultana continued.

‘This Labour government is willing to let the hunger strikers die.

‘Starmer and Lammy must grant immediate bail to remand prisoners now.’

Hundreds of people protested outside prisons, including HMP Bristol, where Lewie Chiaramello is currently held, HMP Pentonville, where Kamran Ahmed is held on remand, HMP Peterborough, which holds T Hoxha, and HMP New Hall, which is holding Heba Muraisi.

Protesters chanted: ‘Free, Free the Filton 24!’, ‘Say It Clear, Say It Loud, Hunger Strikers make us Proud!’

Protesters told News Line outside Pentonville Prison: ‘The government must be forced to free them. It’s shameful that a Labour government should lock up the hunger strikers and is letting them die in prison. The trade unions must call a general strike to release them now.’

The four hunger strikers are calling for the UK Government to meet a set of their demands.

Heba Muraisi, aged 31, has been on hunger strike for the longest period of time, 62 days today, and is experiencing inability to form sentences and extreme fragility in her body.

Kamran Ahmed, age 28, held at HMP Pentonville, on hunger strike for 53 days, has intermittent hearing loss as he enters his seventh week of hunger striking.

T Hoxha, aged 29, 56 days on hunger strike, reports feeling extreme dizziness with the sensation of blacking out every time she stands up.

Lewie Chiaramello, aged 22, has type 1 diabetes, has entered into 40 days of intermittent fasting, which campaigners for the prisoners have warned is extremely dangerous.

The prisoners have launched a process of legal action against Lammy, amidst the UK Government’s refusal to meet with the prisoners.

Medical and legal experts along with politicians, have intervened in the case, but it has been reported that the Labour Government refuses to enter into any form of negotiations with the prisoners.

Campaigners in support of the prisoners have said a meeting with the UK Government is something that the prisoners have stated is ‘pivotal to bring an end to the hunger strike action’.

In Ireland in 1981, 29-year-old Martin Hurson, died on the 46th day of his hunger strike against the Tory government of Margaret Thatcher. Others, including Raymond McCreesh, Francis Hughes, Michael Devine and Joe McDonnell, died between days 59 and 61. Bobby Sands died after 66 days on hunger strike