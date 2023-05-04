KREMLIN ATTACK WAS ON WASHINGTON’S ORDERS – says Peskov

RUSSIA is considering various options to respond to Kiev’s attempted drone attack on the Kremlin, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters yesterday.

Moscow is well aware that Kiev selects both the means and targets of attacks only at the direct orders of Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He added: ‘We know very well that the decisions to carry out such actions, such terrorist attacks, are made not in Kiev.

‘Rather, it is precisely in Washington (where the decision-making is done). And, Kiev is already left to do what it is told to do.’

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that, ‘often even the targets themselves are not determined by Kiev, but by Washington and are then communicated to Kiev so that Kiev executes Washington’s orders.

‘And not on every occasion is Kiev even given the right to select the means. This, too, is often dictated from across the ocean.

‘We are well aware of this,’ the spokesman emphasised.

In response to a request for clarification, Peskov confirmed that Moscow contends that Washington was involved in the incident – ‘Absolutely,’ Peskov said.

‘Such decisions, determining targets, determining means and so on, this is all dictated to Kiev by Washington,’ he reiterated.

On May 3rd, Kiev attempted to use two drones for a night-time strike on the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the presidential press service said earlier.

The military and special services promptly disabled the enemy vehicles. Putin was not harmed and continued to work as usual.

The Kremlin said the attack was a pre-planned act of terrorism and an attempt on the life of the head of state, adding that Russia reserves the right to retaliate in a suitable way and when it deems appropriate.