Junior doctors are determined to win their battle

OVER 30 striking junior doctors picketing UCH Hospital in London’s Euston Road yesterday were joined by local residents and patients, to the continual sound of car and bus drivers sounding their horns in support.

On the first day of their 5-day strike for a 35 per cent pay increase to restore the value of their salaries lost since the 2008 financial crisis. Several BMA members on the picket line spoke to News Line.

Salda Boztepe said: ‘I’m a socialist at heart. The government says it wants to drive up inflation with pay increases but it’s the food and rent crises driving up inflation.

‘The greed from companies is driving up inflation.

‘We should be having a general strike with all the unions as soon as possible.

‘Failing that, we should be striking with nurses and consultants. The nurses are planning to reballot for more strike action.

‘A general strike is very important and I’m completely in support.’

George Ramsay, BMA, said: ‘I think the government has to enter into negotiations because we are underpaid, along with other workers and health professionals.

‘NHS services are strained and underfunded and require more investment.’

Kathleen Thomas, an Australian junior doctor wording in critical care, has been working at UCH for two years.

She said: ‘I think there is real feeling throughout this hospital.

‘At UCH and at every hospital people feel really undervalued and it is very unsustainable.

‘The fact that a quite senior doctor like myself cannot have a home of my own because of high rents is a symptom.’

Angus Findlay, a software engineer and local resident also joined the picket line in support.

He said: ‘I’m here because without the NHS I’m going to die.

‘The health service is run on goodwill and the government abuses people and takes advantage of it.

‘It makes me very angry and I want them to get a pay rise.’

Regretting the BMA decision not to picket for the four remaining days of the strike, he said: ‘Picket lines are more energising and other people can join and show their support.’

Andrew Myerson BMA member and junior doctor at Homerton Hospital said: ‘That we’re on strike again for the fourth time in what is now the longest period of industrial action in NHS history, is proof that this government does not care about NHS patients or staff.

‘It’s become far too difficult to work in the NHS right now as we’re seeing record levels of staff sickness and even suicide.

‘While MPs have seen a pay rise with inflation, we’ve seen our pay cut by nearly thirty two per cent in the last fifteen years.

‘Our colleagues are leaving in record numbers to work in Australia and New Zealand, places where our labour is valued.

‘We didn’t want to be here today striking, we’d rather be working, but the government forced us into this position.

‘This strike is of absolute necessity and we’ll continue fighting for our patients, colleagues and our NHS.’

On the picket line at Kingston Hospital in south west London, BMA rep Ciara O’Keeffe told News Line: ‘There must be full pay restoration.

‘I’ve been a junior doctor for 12 years and lots of junior doctors come out of university with £100,000 debt. The cost of living crisis means that doctors are struggling financially.

‘We are leaving in our droves to go to Australia where our skill set is appreciated and where you are paid what you are worth.

‘I will come to the meeting on Monday (see advert on page 1) to discuss the way forward.

‘I’m Irish and our health system is such that if you earn under a certain amount your healthcare is provided by the state but everyone else has to pay for their healthcare.

‘In monetary terms that means you have to pay 80 euros for a 10-minute GP consultation and the sky’s the limit for medication.

‘If something isn’t done to save the NHS, it’s going the same way.’

At the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea junior doctor Ramsey Singer told News Line: The main issue for us is the recruitment and retention of staff.

‘Our real terms by has been reduced by 26 per cent.

‘Other unions will be taking strike action, radiographers and hospital consultants.

‘We are striking for the NHS and don’t want to see it privatised.’