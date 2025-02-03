JOIN FORCES TO DEFEAT ISRAEL – urges Hamas

ISRAELI forces carried out simultaneous huge explosions in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank yesterday, destroying 20 homes in one residential neighbourhood.

The Israeli military, which has been conducting an ongoing raid on Jenin for nearly two weeks, has set up multiple roadblocks and other checkpoints across the occupied West Bank, killing at least 27 Palestinians, including a two-year-old girl who was shot in the head while eating dinner at home with her family, and a 73-year-old elderly man shot by Israeli forces yesterday morning.

Hamas called on Palestinians to join forces to defend themselves against attacks by Israeli forces and settlers.

‘The Zionist occupation continues to escalate its crimes against our people and intensify its barbaric strikes in the West Bank,’ Hamas said in a statement.

Mourning Palestinian citizens killed on Saturday evening in Israeli airstrikes on Qabatiya and Jenin City, Hamas stressed that: ‘The tide of resistance in the West Bank will never stop and all the Israeli attempts to impose its annexation and displacement plans would be doomed to failure.’

‘The occupation’s ongoing assassinations, raids and intensive aggression in Jenin for the 12th day will not succeed in undermining the fortitude of our heroic people, who will never back down from the option of resistance and confrontation until they achieve their aspirations for freedom and liberation from the occupation,’ Hamas underlined.

Mohammed Zaqout, the Director General of Hospitals at the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, stated that more than 6,000 cases, including patients and injured victims of Israel’s recent aggression, are ready to travel outside Gaza for medical treatment.

In a special statement to the Qatari News Agency (QNA) on Sunday, he added that over 12,000 patients and injured individuals are in desperate need of treatment abroad due to the limited capabilities of Gaza’s hospitals and the collapse of the healthcare system as a result of ongoing Israeli targeting during the genocide against the Strip, which has lasted for over 15 months.

Zaqout’s remarks to QNA came just hours before 46 patients and injured individuals, along with their companions, left Gaza through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, marking the second day of the crossing’s reopening following the implementation of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.