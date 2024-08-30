‘Jewish Voice for Peace’ condemns Washington’s role in Israeli genocide

Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), a US-based advocacy group, has unequivocally condemned Washington’s role in Israel’s genocidal violence against Palestinians.

In a series of pointed social media posts on Wednesday, JVP declared that the United States has long ‘facilitated’ Israel’s atrocities, demanding an immediate halt to the flow of US weapons to Israel.

JVP minced no words in its accusation: ‘From Gaza to the occupied West Bank, genocidal violence against Palestinians is allowed, permitted, and facilitated,’ not only by the Israeli cabinet but by the United States government. The organisation’s stark condemnation comes amidst Israel’s largest military operation in the West Bank in over 20 years.

Dubbed ‘Camps of Summer’, this massive assault has seen hundreds of Israeli troops and airstrikes deployed across Jenin, Tulkarem, and Tubas, key centres of Palestinian resistance. JVP pointedly stated, ‘This massive and coordinated invasion is a direct result of our government’s continual enabling and co-signing of the Israeli … genocidal actions across all of occupied Palestine.’

The advocacy group highlighted the alarming collaboration between Jewish settlers and Israeli soldiers, accusing them of rapidly stealing more land for illegal settlements across the occupied West Bank. JVP’s damning indictment continued: ‘With the US as its collaborator, the Israeli military and settlers are carrying out the goal of Zionism: maximum land with minimum Palestinians, meaning the complete and total ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from their land.’

The human cost of this aggression is stark: at least 18 Palestinians killed and many more injured in the recent raids. As the violence escalates, Israeli forces have also stormed al-Khalil, arresting at least 12 people.

This surge in brutality is not isolated. Since Israel’s barbaric military campaign in Gaza began in October 2023, violence by settlers and Israeli forces in the West Bank has skyrocketed.

The death toll is horrifying: 667 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank alone since the Gaza war’s onset.

In response to this escalating crisis, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed ‘deep concern’, calling for a swift end to the aggression.

However, as the situation deteriorates, JVP’s call for a global landscape free from Zionism and colonialism, and their demand for an immediate cessation of US arms shipments to Israel, grow increasingly urgent.