Jenin refugee camp ‘completely destroyed’

‘THE Israeli occupation has completely destroyed the Jenin refugee camp and forcibly displaced over 20,000 Palestinian residents, leaving behind their homes, personal documents and belongings,’ Mansour Al-Saadi, the Deputy Governor of Jenin reported yesterday.

Al-Saadi described the destruction as part of a broader conspiracy aimed at erasing the refugee issue entirely.

In an interview with Voice of Palestine radio on Sunday, Al-Saadi emphasised that the ongoing assault on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp represents collective punishment imposed on nearly 400,000 residents of the governorate.

He stressed that this relentless aggression has resulted in significant economic losses and disrupted the educational process.

Al-Saadi appealed to international human rights and legal organisations to take action, urging them to enter the camp and document the scale of the crime, particularly as there is a high probability that the bodies of slain Palestinians and the injured remain trapped under the rubble of destroyed homes.

Israeli occupation forces continued their assault on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp for the 20th consecutive day yesterday, leaving behind 25 fatalities and dozens of injuries since the beginning of the assault.

Israeli occupation forces briefly detained several journalists in the Jenin refugee camp after opening fire in the area where they were working.

The journalists were present during an incident in which some residents of the camp attempted to return to their homes to retrieve their personal belongings.

The forces held three journalists, confiscated their phones, and conducted a thorough search of the devices.

They were then interrogated before being released under the condition that they would not return to the camp.