OIC condemns Israel for rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state!

THE Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the Israeli Knesset’s approval of a bill rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state, viewing it as a continuation of colonial occupation policies and ongoing violations of Palestinian rights, in blatant defiance of international law and relevant UN resolutions.

The organisation reiterated its unwavering support for a two-state solution and urged the international community to fulfil its obligations to end the Israeli occupation, attain a just, enduring, and comprehensive peace in the region, and allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their legitimate national rights, including the right to return, self-determination, and the establishment of an independent sovereign state along the borders of 4 June 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Additionally, the organisation condemned the intrusion of Itamar Ben-Gvir, an extremist minister in the Israeli occupation government, into the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

It reiterated its condemnation of all Israeli occupation policies aimed at altering the geographic and demographic reality in occupied Al-Quds, and its attempts to undermine the historical and legal status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The organisation stressed the shared responsibility to defend and restore it to Palestinian sovereignty, as it constitutes an integral part of the Palestinian territory occupied in 1967 and the capital of the State of Palestine.

The OIC also expressed its support for all efforts made by the State of Palestine to mobilise the international community’s responsibility, including activating the mechanisms of international justice to hold Israel, the occupying power, accountable for its war crimes and genocide, and to rectify the historical injustice inflicted on the Palestinian people.

Furthermore, the organisation strongly condemned the actions of the Israeli occupation authorities aimed at undermining the status and role of UNRWA by intensifying direct attacks on its facilities, targeting its employees, and obstructing its activities in the occupied Palestinian territory.

It regarded these actions as a continuation of serious Israeli violations of the Charter and resolutions of the United Nations and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations.

The OIC reaffirmed its resolutions from successive summits and ministerial councils, urging ongoing collaboration with international actors to halt the continuous Israeli military aggression against the Palestinian people throughout all Palestinian territories, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

It also called on all countries that have not yet recognised the State of Palestine to do so and to support its right to full membership in the United Nations.