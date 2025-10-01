Israeli warships approach the Gaza-bound flotilla!

AS THE the Global Sumud Flotilla neared the Gaza coast yesterday an Israeli warship approached the leading Alma vessel, causing a disruption in communications amid heightened alert.

The Israeli ship came as close as five feet to the Alma, then jammed and disabled communication systems on several flotilla vessels before departing, after which the flotilla resumed its course toward Gaza’s shores.

Amnesty International, joined a chorus of voices globally issuing a call for the protection flotilla, saying: ‘The persistent inaction of states in the face of Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip has forced activists from across the world to take peaceful measures to break the siege.

‘States have a responsibility to guarantee the flotilla’s safe passage. They must step up pressure to protect the flotilla and demand an end of Israel’s genocide, and of its unlawful blockade once and for all.’

Nearly 20 members of Congress signed a letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio demanding he acts to protect the flotilla.

Led by Rashida Tlaib and signed by figures such as Ilhan Omar, Greg Casar, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the letter said: ‘The safety of the Global Sumud Flotilla’s civilian passengers is at serious risk and requires immediate action.’

Directly addressing Rubio, the Congress members said he had failed to act when the Madleen and Handala flotillas were intercepted by Israel this summer, adding: ‘The 24 American citizens on board these ships cannot afford another failure of American leadership.’

‘The law is clear: any attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla or its civilian crew is a clear and blatant violation of international law. The United States has an obligation to protect its citizens from foreign attack.’

The Israeli ship came as close as five feet to the Alma, then jammed and disabled communication systems on several flotilla vessels before departing, after which the flotilla resumed its course toward Gaza’s shores.

More than 140 French and Belgian artists, writers, and journalists urged their governments to provide diplomatic protection for participants.

Greek activists taking part affirmed their determination to reach Gaza, saying they are not afraid of a possible Israeli attack.

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, said: ‘Look at Europe: unable to confront the Mediterranean bully with its navies while ordinary people from 44 countries risk everything.’

Greta Thunberg, speaking from the flotilla, condemned Israeli media attacks, saying: ‘Israel think they can get away with only recycling their old arguments to lay the groundwork for violence against us and justify their atrocities without addressing the evidence of them committing a genocide and continuously committing war crimes.’

The flotilla consists of more than 50 boats and hundreds of activists from about 45 countries, including 54 French citizens and 15 Belgians, along with doctors and prominent public figures.

Israel has threatened to block the flotilla from entering what it calls a ‘combat zone’, vowing to enforce the blockade by force.

• See editorial