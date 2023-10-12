Israeli warplanes hit Khan Younis & Rafah in Gaza Strip

THE Palestinian rescue and civil defence teams yesterday removed 12 bodies of Palestinians that were buried under the rubble of two homes destroyed by Israeli warplanes in Khan Younis and Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip.

A WAFA correspondent said the warplanes hit the Baroud family home in Rafah, killing 10 members of the same family, and injuring others, mainly children and women, while others remain under the rubble.

In Khan Younis, bodies were also extracted from under the rubble of the Qdeih home targeted by the Israel warplanes.

The Ministry of Health said 1,354 Palestinians were so far killed in the Gaza massacres and 6,049 were injured, the majority are civilians, mainly children and women, and include entire families.

The Israeli occupation forces yesterday detained more than 60 Palestinians in raids at their homes and other places in various parts of the occupied territories.

Six were detained in the Jenin governorate, four in the Jericho governorate, 10 from the Bethlehem district, seven from the Hebron governorate, one of them was detained as he was returning home from Jordan, six from the Ramallah area, including three siblings, five from the Nablus governorate, 14 from the Jerusalem governorate, including six from Qalandia refugee camp, seven from the Qalqilya district, and three from the Tulkarm governorate.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society said Israel detained more than 200 Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of the war on Gaza on Saturday.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned yesterday the ongoing Israeli military aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip for the sixth day in a row.

They have killed more than 1,300 people, wounded thousands of civilians, including women and children, and destroyed residential buildings, civilian facilities, infrastructure, hospitals, schools, places of worship, and United Nations facilities.

Add to this the inhumane water and power outages and continued daily deliberate killings in West Bank cities in conjunction with the repeated attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, it said in a statement.

The OIC considered this brutal aggression against the Palestinian people a blatant international and humanitarian law violation and a war crime.

‘The OIC holds Israel, the occupying power, fully responsible for the repercussions of the continuation of this sinful aggression, calling, at the same time, for the international community to intervene urgently to force Israel, the occupying power, to stop its ongoing attacks against the Palestinian people immediately, and to ensure the opening of humanitarian corridors to facilitate the entry of medicines and food supplies and basic needs to the Gaza Strip,’ it said.

