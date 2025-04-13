Israeli war planes bomb Al-Ahli Arab Hospital

ISRAELI warplanes bombed Al-Ahli Arab Hospital around midnight local time on Saturday night, rendering the last functioning hospital in northern Gaza nonoperational, leaving critically ill patients on the streets,

It is one of the 36 hospitals that have been bombed and burned by the Israeli military since the start of the war.

Qatar said the Israeli attack on the last functioning hospital in northern Gaza was a ‘horrific massacre and a heinous crime against civilians’ that constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law.

It reaffirmed Qatar’s backing of the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Gaza Health Ministry urgently called for the protection of Gaza’s health sector. Standing next to a crater left by an Israeli bomb inside the hospital, director Muneer al-Bursh showed in a video how the central building, the pharmacy building and the lab above it, as well as the only reception area where thousands of wounded and displaced were sheltering, were destroyed.

The hospital’s church, which was also filled with patients, also sustained damage from the Israeli attack. ‘The Israeli occupation is directly targeting the healthcare system and targeting medical staff and brazenly disregarding humanitarian and international laws. This is the Israeli occupation with its ugly face that targets hope,’ al-Bursh said.