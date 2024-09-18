Israeli terrorism widely condemned!

HEZBOLLAH stressed yesterday that it will go ahead with its pro-Gaza strikes against the Israeli enemy, describing Tuesday’s deadly pager attacks as ‘another reckoning that will come’.

Thousands of Hezbollah communication devices, known as pagers, exploded simultaneously in areas across Lebanon including Beirut, its southern suburb (Dahiyeh), south Lebanon and Bekaa on Tuesday.

In a statement, Hezbollah’s Media Relations extended ‘highest congratulations and warmest condolences to the families of the honourable martyrs who died yesterday, Tuesday, whether on the southern front in Blida and Majdal Silm, or the martyrs who died in the treacherous and widespread aggression through the bombing of communication devices.’

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Al-Abiad put the death toll of the Israeli attack at 12, including an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old.

2,750 people were wounded in the blasts, the Lebanese minister said, adding that 300 of them are in serious condition.

Hamas said: ‘This crime defies all laws and norms, and we hold the occupation government fully responsible for the consequences of this dangerous crime.

‘We affirm that this criminal escalation will only lead the terrorist occupation entity to further failure and defeat. We express our full solidarity with the Lebanese people and our brothers in Hezbollah, offering our deepest condolences to the families of the victims.’

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: ‘We strongly condemn the unprecedented attack on friendly Lebanon and its citizens, which constitutes a gross violation of its sovereignty and a serious challenge to international law with the use of unconventional weapons.

‘We offer our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wish prompt recovery to the injured.

‘In all likelihood the organisers of this high-tech attack purposefully sought to foment a large-scale armed confrontation with the aim to provoke a major war in the Middle East. Such irresponsible actions are fraught with extremely dangerous consequences, as they provoke a new round of escalation.’

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said: ‘I can only condemn these attacks that endanger the security and stability of Lebanon, and increase the risk of escalation in the region.’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, said: ‘Israel’s attempts to escalate its war on Gaza to the wider region are dangerous,’ adding that ‘efforts to stop Israel will continue’.

Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned ‘the terrorist act of the Zionist regime … as an example of mass murder’.

Belgium’s deputy PM Petra De Sutter said: ‘I strongly condemn the massive terror attack in Lebanon and Syria, which injured thousands of people. A brutal escalation of violence. Silence is not an option. An international investigation is called for. The bloodshed must end.’

In the USA, CNN indicated that the explosions in Lebanon were the result of a ‘joint operation by Israeli intelligence and the Israeli military.’

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is to make a live speech addressing ‘the latest developments’ at 2pm this afternoon.