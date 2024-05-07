Israeli tanks close Rafah crossing!

AS the US-backed Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip entered day 214 yesterday, aerial and artillery strikes continued to pound and target different areas massacring more civilians, in the midst of an incursion into the Rafah area.

Despite the Hamas Movement’s declaration on Monday evening of its acceptance of an Egyptian-Qatari proposal for a ceasefire to halt the war in Gaza, the Israeli army bombed homes, groups of displaced civilians and streets yesterday.

The Israeli General Authority for Crossings and Borders in the Gaza Strip announced a complete halt to traffic and aid into Gaza.

Earlier, the Israeli army released video footage of the first moments the Rafah crossing was captured by its forces, with a video showing a tank arriving at one of the buildings.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reports that the occupation army has committed six massacres during the past 24 hours, killing at least 54 civilians and injuring 96 others.

Israel’s War Cabinet unanimously approved a military operation into the southern Gaza City on Monday night, according to a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

‘The War Cabinet unanimously decided this evening that Israel will continue its operation in Rafah, in order to apply military pressure on Hamas to advance the release of our prisoners and achieve the other objectives of the war,’ the statement read.

Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American lawmaker in the US Congress, has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for the Israeli prime minister and other senior Israeli officials over the country’s military conduct in Gaza.

The Democrat called on the ICC to ‘finally hold them accountable for this genocide, as is obviously warranted by these well-documented violations of the Genocide Convention under international law’.

• See editorial