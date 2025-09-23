Israeli tank fire kills scores of Gazans

THE armed wing of Hamas, Qassam Brigades, hit an Israeli Merkava tank with two Yassin 105 anti-armour missiles near a mosque in the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood in the south of Gaza City yesterday.

The group said in a statement published on Telegram that the attack was in the afternoon, without elaborating further.

The Israeli occupation force (IOF) continued to carry out intensive deadly strikes and send its tanks into residential areas of Gaza City, where well over half a million Palestinians are still located, targeting civilians in different areas.

They continued to detonate and bomb more homes and tents and displace families across the Gaza Strip, further deepening the dire humanitarian crisis as the population grapples with worsening famine.

According to a Palestinian Information Centre (PIC) reporter in Gaza, Israeli attacks have continued across the Gaza Strip, including an airstrike on a house in Gaza City’s al-Shati refugee camp that killed at least five people, including three children, and injured others.

At least two people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli aerial attack on a building in Gaza City’s Omar al-Mukhtar street.

In the morning, medics reported that 19 civilians were killed across the Gaza Strip, including 15 in Gaza City, in overnight and dawn Israeli attacks.

The Israeli army also launched attacks on other areas of the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding more civilians, including children and women.

Meanwhile, dozens of people were killed or injured in Israeli attacks on aid seekers near distribution points in separate areas of Gaza.

Other Gazans were pronounced dead yesterday after they succumbed to injuries sustained in recent attacks.

During the 24 hours to yesterday morning, hospitals in the Gaza Strip received the bodies of at least 38 civilians, as well as 190 people injured in Israeli attacks, Gaza’s health ministry reported.