Israeli servicemen demand immediate halt to Israel’s assault on Gaza Strip!

NEARLY 1,000 current and former Israeli air force reservists have issued a public letter demanding an immediate halt to Israel’s military assault on Gaza, condemning it as a campaign driven by political and personal agendas rather than genuine security concerns.

The open letter, released on Thursday, directly challenged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s insistence on prolonging the assault, which has so far failed to achieve its stated goals.

‘Currently, the war serves mainly political and personal interests, not security interests,’ the signatories wrote.

Among those who signed were reserve and retired aircrew members, who warned that the continued bombardment would not only endanger captives still held in Gaza, but also place Israeli soldiers at further risk.

They wrote: ‘The continuation of the Gaza offensive does not contribute to any of its declared goals and will lead to the deaths’ of captives and occupying forces alike.’

Despite warnings from Israeli Air Force Chief Major General Tomer Bar that signing the letter could result in dismissal, only 25 individuals withdrew their signatures.

Meanwhile, eight more aircrew members joined the call.

The military campaign in Gaza was reignited on 18th March when Israel violated a ceasefire agreement and resumed its devastating bombardment.

Despite waging a brutal war for over 18 months, Israel has failed to dismantle Hamas or secure the release of all captives.

In that time, it has carried out a relentless bombing campaign that has killed at least 50,846 Palestinians, the majority of whom were women and children.

Ongoing Israeli assaults kill Palestinian civilians

ONGOING Israeli air and artillery assaults have claimed the lives of more Palestinian women and children as the occupying regime accelerates its campaign to forcibly displace the population of Gaza.

On Thursday, Israeli forces bombed tents sheltering displaced civilians in Khan Younis. Simultaneous artillery attacks struck Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza and Rafah in the south.

At least five Palestinians were killed in these most recent airstrikes. Since Wednesday, a total of 45 Palestinians have been killed, including 35 people buried beneath the rubble of a home obliterated in a strike on Baghdad Street in the Shujaiyya district, east of Gaza City.

More than 100 others were wounded, and around 80 remain unaccounted for.

Gaza’s health infrastructure is on the brink of total collapse.

The Health Ministry reported that nearly 60,000 children are at immediate risk of severe health consequences from widespread malnutrition.

Hospitals are overwhelmed and operating under what officials described as ‘dangerous and unprecedented’ shortages.

The ministry confirmed that 37% of essential medicines and 59% of medical supplies are entirely depleted, including 54% of drugs for cancer and blood conditions.

Critical units — emergency, surgical, and intensive care — are functioning with drastically reduced resources.

Around 80,000 diabetics and 110,000 people with hypertension have been cut off from treatment.

The ministry stated that Israel’s blockade, which has severed access to food, fuel, and life-saving medication, is generating ‘catastrophic’ conditions that are preventing medical workers from treating the injured and sick.

In a public admission of Israel’s ethnic cleansing agenda, Defence Minister Israel Katz declared during a visit to the so-called Morag Corridor that Israeli forces are actively dismantling the Gaza Strip.

‘The army is dismembering the Gaza Strip,’ he said, boasting that ‘large areas are being seized and added to Israel’s security zones, leaving Gaza smaller and more isolated’.

‘A new corridor will soon be established — Morag — similar to Netzarim … This will essentially sever the link between Khan Younis and Rafah,’ he said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to intensify the attacks, aligning them with a broader population transfer plan inspired by former US President Donald Trump’s proposal to forcibly remove Palestinians from Gaza.