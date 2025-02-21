Israeli occupation forces and colonists escalate attacks on the West Bank

Israeli occupation forces and colonists have escalated their attacks across the occupied West Bank, injuring Palestinian civilians, destroying agricultural land, and intensifying efforts to displace Palestinian communities through raids, demolitions, and land seizures.

In Nablus, Israeli forces stormed the town of Tal on Wednesday evening, opening fire with live ammunition, tear gas, and sound bombs, triggering violent clashes.

According to eyewitnesses, at least five young men were arrested, and one was injured. ‘These raids happen daily,’ a local source confirmed.

In the nearby town of Duma, Israeli occupation authorities delivered more than 25 orders demanding Palestinian farmers vacate their agricultural lands, stripping them of their crops and structures.

Suleiman Dawabsheh, head of the Duma village council, stated that this was the first time such notices had been issued on this scale. ‘The aim is clear – to drive people off their land,’ he said.

Meanwhile, in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, Israeli colonists carried out extensive acts of destruction, ploughing through Palestinian farmland planted with wheat and barley.

Media activist Osama Makhamreh reported that the land belonged to Khalil Ishaq al-Jabarin and was completely destroyed.

Colonists also released livestock into Palestinian agricultural fields in Khirbet Sadat al-Tha’la, devastating crops owned by the Alian and Awad families.

‘These attacks happen daily. The goal is to drive people from their land to make way for colonial expansion,’ Makhamreh stated.

Data from last month revealed that Israeli colonists carried out 318 acts of vandalism and land theft, resulting in the destruction of 969 trees – 960 of which were olive trees.

The devastation was concentrated in Hebron, Bethlehem, Salfit, Nablus, and Ramallah, further accelerating the Israeli seizure of Palestinian land.

In Jerusalem, Israeli authorities summoned a Palestinian child from Issawiya for interrogation, just days after releasing him under house arrest.

The Jerusalem Governorate confirmed that Muhammad Daas, a minor, had been ordered to report to occupation forces, despite already facing punitive restrictions.

Meanwhile, occupation troops stormed the Ain al-Lawza neighbourhood of Silwan, though no arrests were reported.

‘The settlers are increasing their attacks on Palestinian property to forcibly expel us from our land,’ Barqan said.

Hamas insists that prisoner exchange is only way to return Israeli hostages alive

The Hamas Movement has reiterated that a prisoner exchange is the only means by which Israeli captives can be returned alive, warning that any Israeli attempt to secure their release through military action will result in their deaths.

In a statement on Thursday, Hamas declared that ‘any Israeli military operation to retrieve captives or a return to war will only lead to their killing.’

The group accused the Israeli government of deliberately obstructing negotiations for a swap deal, ultimately leading to the deaths of its own prisoners.

During the handover ceremony of bodies, Hamas’s armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, stated that it had respected ‘the inviolability of the dead and considered the feelings of their families,’ despite Israel showing no regard for their safety while they were alive.

‘We preserved their lives, provided them with what we could, and treated them humanely, but their army killed them along with their captors,’ the statement continued.

Heavily armed Israeli occupation forces, in large numbers, carry out a large-scale raid on Al-Faraa refugee camp in southern Tubas.