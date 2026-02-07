Israeli occupation forces launch West Bank raids

ISRAELI Occupation Forces (IOF) yesterday launched a series of arrests and raids across various areas of the West Bank, primarily targeting the governorates of Qalqilya, Nablus, al-Khalil, and Jenin.

As part of the military incursions, the IOF stormed the town of Imatin, east of Qalqilya, arresting six Palestinians, while another citizen was detained in Jayyous town, north of the city.

In the Nablus governorate, the Israeli army arrested another young man from Beit Jan village, east of the city. In al-Khalil, a Palestinian was arrested from the city of Dura, located in the south of the governorate.

In Jenin, the IOF detained a local citizen from the town of Sanur during a raid carried out by a special Israeli unit.

Early on Friday morning, several Palestinian civilians suffered from suffocation due to toxic gas, as Israeli IOF troops raided Balata refugee camp east of Nablus.

According to medical sources from the Red Crescent, a number of residents suffered from gas inhalation in the al-Hashashin neighbourhood inside the camp after Israeli forces fired toxic gas canisters and blocked ambulance crews from providing treatment.

Security and local sources reported that Israeli forces stormed the camp at dawn, raided and vandalised homes, and fired stun grenades and gas canisters, leading to cases of suffocation among residents.

The IOF also raided the villages of Al-Lubban Ash-Sharqiya, As-Sawiya, and Burin in the Nablus governorate. In the town of Al-Lubban, they fired sound and gas bombs before withdrawing. No arrests were reported.

Separately, Israeli occupation forces set up a military checkpoint on Friday morning at the entrance of Sinjil town, north of Ramallah.

Local sources said the checkpoint caused a traffic jam as soldiers inspected citizens’ IDs and searched vehicles.

Meanwhile, settlers forced Palestinian residents to leave pastures near their tents in Khirbet Samra in the northern Jordan Valley.

Local sources said settlers chased away shepherds and pursued their livestock in the hills adjacent to their tents.

The northern Jordan Valley continues to witness a sharp escalation in daily violations by settlers against Palestinians and their properties.

The Israeli raids are part of the ongoing Israeli military operations across the West Bank, which have escalated significantly since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza in October 2023.

The United Nations has warned that the forcible displacement of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank remains at ‘high levels’, citing a sharp rise in settler violence and home demolitions that has driven more than 900 Palestinians from their homes since the start of 2026.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the majority of recent displacement cases stem from ‘settler violence and access restrictions, particularly demolitions,’ describing the trend as deeply alarming and increasingly severe in recent weeks.

The UN renewed its call for the reopening of medical referral routes to the occupied West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, to ease the pressure on Gaza’s overstretched health system.