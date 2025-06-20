Israeli occupation forces are intensifying assault on Gaza!

ISRAELI occupation forces have intensified their genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip for the 623rd consecutive day, escalating airstrikes on civilians while crippling its communication systems.

With over two million Palestinians under siege, the territory faces simultaneous bombardment, famine, and total isolation under US-backed Israeli military aggression.

In just 48 hours, at least 89 Palestinians have been killed.

On Friday morning, 23 people were shot dead while queueing for US-branded food aid in Nuseirat.

Earlier, 11 civilians, including women and children, were killed when warplanes struck the Ayash family home in Deir al-Balah.

These attacks followed Israeli airstrikes on displaced persons’ tents and densely populated areas across Gaza City on Thursday, killing 55 and wounding over 180.

Nineteen of the dead were sheltering near Al-Sousi Mosque in the Al-Shati refugee camp.

Major Mahmoud Basal of Gaza’s Civil Defence said Israeli forces have targeted camps and homes with ‘intense and direct bombardment’.

Many of the wounded are critically injured and cannot be treated due to the near-total collapse of the healthcare system.

Israel has also enforced a communications blackout across central and southern Gaza. Landline and internet services have been down since Monday, with Israeli forces blocking Palestinian technicians from accessing and repairing damaged infrastructure.

A telecoms worker was critically injured while attempting maintenance.

The blackout has paralysed emergency response efforts and aid coordination.

Al-Shifa Medical Complex, Gaza’s largest hospital, has issued an urgent appeal for blood donations, warning that with fuel nearly exhausted and roads destroyed, life-saving care is failing.

In continued attacks on infrastructure, Israeli forces have bombed homes in Al-Shuja’iyya and Al-Tuffah, fired drones on housing in Jabalia, and levelled buildings in Beit Lahia. In Khan Younis, Karam Mohammed Al-Najjar died from wounds sustained in a previous strike.

Education has collapsed. With schools destroyed and no digital access, Gaza’s children have lost all means of learning.

Since 7 October 2023, Israel has waged a sustained campaign of genocide and collective punishment in Gaza.

Hospitals, shelters, aid centres and communications systems have been deliberately targeted.

International institutions remain silent as atrocities continue under full US political and military support.