Israeli navy halts the Gaza freedom Flotilla

ORGANISERS of the international ‘Flotilla of Resilience’ announced Thursday afternoon that the Israeli navy intercepted 40 out of 44 boats carrying activists and humanitarian aid to Gaza, as part of an international mission aimed at breaking the blockade on the Strip, amid Israel’s ongoing war that has been ongoing for nearly two years.

Videos released by the flotilla showed heavily armed Israeli forces storming the ships in international waters and detaining activists on board.

No information is available on the total number of activists arrested, but Turkey announced the arrest of 24 Turkish citizens, Colombia reported the arrest of two of its citizens, Kuwait announced the arrest of several of its citizens, and Rome announced the arrest of 22 Italians.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry stated that the detainees would be deported to Europe, without revealing the fate of the ships and humanitarian aid seized and taken to the port of Ashdod.

Activists in the flotilla reported that at least two ships were continuing their journey to the Gaza Strip, despite the Israeli forces intercepting most of the flotilla’s boats.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry described the Israeli attack as a ‘terrorist act’ that ‘endangers the lives of innocent civilians’.

It added that it constituted a flagrant violation of international law, particularly as it targets civilians who are peacefully protesting without the use of violence.

Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Harris said that the flotilla was ‘a peaceful mission aimed at highlighting a horrific humanitarian catastrophe’.

He stressed the need to adhere to international law and ensure that the flotilla’s participants are treated accordingly.

Additionally, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévost, via Twitter, called on Israel to respect international law, including the Law of the Sea.

He added that his country will continue its diplomatic efforts to ensure unhindered access for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced that his country would expel all members of the Israeli diplomatic mission following its army’s storming of the ‘Resilience Flotilla’ ships.

He confirmed via Twitter that the storming of the flotilla’s ships is a new international crime committed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Prévost added that the free trade agreement with Israel will be immediately terminated.

For his part, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira expressed his country’s concern for the safety of the 15 Brazilian citizens on board the flotilla, including a federal member of parliament.

The Brazilian government affirmed that the flotilla represents an initiative aimed at ‘highlighting the need for humanitarian aid for the suffering and isolated Palestinians in Gaza’.

It emphasised that ‘Israel is responsible for the safety of the people on board the flotilla.’

The Venezuelan government described the Israeli attack as a ‘cowardly act of piracy; and condemned the ‘criminal nature’ of the Israeli occupation.

It affirmed that the Israeli blockade of humanitarian aid is a ‘deliberate instrument of war’ aimed at ‘exterminating the population through starvation.’

The Uruguayan government expressed its ‘grave concern over Israel’s interception’ of the ships in the flotilla. It urged the Israeli government to respect the physical integrity of the activists in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Also, Bolivian President Luis Arce said his country ‘strongly condemns the brutal attack’ by Israel. He described the targeting of the flotilla as ‘unacceptable violence and a flagrant violation of international law.’

The government of Chilean President Gabriel Boric expressed its support for the flotilla, which is carrying Chilean citizens.

Government spokeswoman Camila Vallejo said the flotilla ‘has the full support of the Chilean state,’ and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is taking measures to protect its citizens.

For his part, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim condemned Israel’s interception of the flotilla, adding that Israeli forces detained eight Malaysians.

‘By obstructing a humanitarian mission, Israel has shown utter contempt not only for the rights of the Palestinian people but also for the conscience of the world,’ Ibrahim said in a statement.

Since March 2, Israel, the occupying power, has closed the crossings to Gaza.

This is the first time that approximately 50 ships have set sail for Gaza, carrying 532 civil society activists from more than 45 countries, in addition to humanitarian aid, particularly medical supplies.

The Israeli attack came despite calls from international organisations, including Amnesty International, to provide protection for the flotilla, and the United Nations’ assertion that any attack on it was ‘unacceptable.’

Israel, the occupying power, has previously engaged in piracy against ships bound for Gaza, seizing them and deporting the activists on board.

State of Palestine condemns attack on aid Flotilla

THE State of Palestine condemned Israel’s attack and aggression against the Global Sumud Flotilla, in clear violation of international law and norms, including Convention on the Law of the Sea, other humanitarian principles, and the human rights of the participants on board.

The State of Palestine expressed concern over the safety of the over 470 participants and held Israel responsible for their security and wellbeing as they deliver humanitarian aid to a besieged, starved, and bombed population under genocide.

It recalled that the Global Sumud Flotilla is a peaceful and civilian-led initiative aimed at breaking Israel’s inhumane and illegal blockade of the Gaza Strip and put an end to Israel’s starvation policy and genocide, in accordance with international law.

The State of Palestine reiterated that Israel, whose occupation of Palestine was declared illegal by the International Court of Justice, has no authority nor sovereignty over Palestine’s territorial waters, as it extends from the Gaza Strip, and over international waters.

‘The Global Sumud Flotilla has the right of free passage in international waters, and Israel must not interfere with its freedom of navigation, long recognised under international law,’ it confirmed.

It further reaffirmed that the Global Sumud Flotilla equally is permitted to navigate Palestine’s territorial waters to deliver humanitarian aid. ‘We commend the courageous participants for their determination to break Israel’s siege and end its genocidal actions and we call on international community to provide them with protection.’