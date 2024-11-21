Israeli Military Attacks Kamal Adwan Hospital

THE Israeli military has once again attacked the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, brutally abducting medical staff and patients before taking them to an unknown location.

The raid took place on Wednesday as images emerging from the attack showed the staffers as well as wounded patients and elderly Palestinians being abducted, blindfolded, and stripped naked in the freezing cold.

The families of the victims are being kept in the dark concerning their location.

‘It is as if they are being carried out into a slaughterhouse,’ a resistance news outlet wrote, commenting on the secrecy, which was being enforced by the Israeli military concerning the abductions.

The Israeli regime has struck the hospital on numerous occasions since last October, when it brought the entire Gaza under a genocidal war that has so far claimed the lives of at least 43,972 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The attacks that have been taking place under the unfounded pretext that the facility hosts resistance fighters and their equipment have intensified over the past 45 days, during which the regime has markedly ramped up its deadly aggression against northern Gaza.

The prisoners, who have been released following previous abduction from the hospital, have come up with horrific details of their captivity, saying they went through severe torture at Israeli prisons.

Gaza’s health ministry said the most recent raid saw Israeli forces taking specific aim at Kamal Adwan’s administrative office and staff ‘with no justification’, noting that ‘heavy gunfire was directed at the hospital director’s office’ during the attack.

The attack also featured aggression against ‘the families of medical staff,’ it said.

‘Two doctors at the hospital lost their entire families, as the occupation massacred their wives and children in a heinous crime that shames humanity.’

The ministry strongly condemned the Israeli targeting of the health sector and the destruction of Gaza’s healthcare system through the demolition of hospitals and the killing, injuring, and detention of medical teams.

The ministry called on the international community to act to stop the war and genocide, protect hospitals and ensure the safety of medical teams, and work to restore and reopen the medical facilities ‘before it is too late’.