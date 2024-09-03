Israeli massacres across Gaza and West Bank

‘THE Israeli occupation army has committed three massacres in different areas of the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, killing and injuring at least 100 civilians,’ the Gaza health ministry said yesterday.

‘At least 33 martyrs and 67 wounded citizens were transported to hospitals,’ the Ministry said, adding that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli bombardments and shooting attacks since October 7th, has climbed to 40,819, and the number of wounded has surged to 94,291.

Israeli troops fatally shot a Palestinian teenager and injured his father during an incursion into the Tulkarem refugee camp at the northwestern side of the occupied West Bank yesterday.

Seventeen-year-old, Mohammad Kanaan, died after being shot in the head by an Israeli sniper in the camp. His father was struck by live rounds in the waist.

They were both transferred to Martyr D. Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital in Tulkarm.

Israeli forces also stormed the Ezbet al-Jarad neighbourhood, east of Tulkarm city, and broke into a house there, firing multiple sound bombs and violently ransacking the building before interrogating the residents.

Dozens of Palestinians suffered respiratory problems due to inhalation of tear gas fired by Israeli forces during raids on Sa’ir town, located eight kilometres northeast of al-Khalil, and the al-Fawwar refugee camp.

Israeli forces set up more checkpoints at entrances to al-Khalil City and nearby areas, closed main and side roads with barriers, concrete blocks and mounds of dirt and rocks.

The Hamas resistance movement has condemned Israel’s ongoing military offensives in the West Bank, describing them as part of a larger strategy to usurp Palestinian lands after forcibly evicting residents.

The Jenin Battalion of al-Quds Brigades, a Palestinian armed group, said its fighters are confronting Israeli forces in the Jenin governorate of the occupied West Bank, including with guns and improvised explosive devices.

The battalion, in posts on Telegram, said it had achieved ‘direct hits’ on the Israeli troops.

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued the brutal aggression on the city of Jenin and its camp for the seventh consecutive day yesterday.

They have killed at least 18 people in the Jenin governorate and inflicted enormous destruction during the large-scale operation.

Armed clashes and confrontations between the Palestinian resistance fighters and the IOF were reported in the city and the Jenin camp in the north of the West Bank.

The confrontations were concentrated in the eastern neighbourhood of Jenin and Muthalath al-Shuhada

village.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said its fighters ‘continue to confront the enemy forces in various fighting axes, showering them with hails of bullets and explosive devices.’

In a statement, the Brigades added that its fighters ‘were able to shower the (Israeli) infantry forces with heavy hails of bullets in the Martyrs’ Axis in Jenin, achieving direct hits.’