Israeli fury signals Iran’s victory

IRAN’S President Masoud Pezeshkian says Israel’s anger over the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States clearly signals the success and victory of the Iranian nation.

Pezeshkian made the remark in an address to a nationwide conference on Monday, a day after Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) announced the finalisation of the text of the MoU between Tehran and Washington aimed at ending the war.

This is expected to bring an immediate and permanent halt to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, and end the US naval blockade against Iran. It is scheduled to be officially signed in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday, June 19.

‘The concern and anger of the Zionist regime over this process is a clear sign of the success and victory of the Iranian nation. With divine grace, this path will continue with strength,’ he said.

The president commended the great efforts made by the members of the Iranian negotiating team including, top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and said the diplomatic breakthrough represents a major achievement for the Islamic Republic.

This diplomatic success, he said, was the result of exemplary cohesion, empathy, and coordination among the three branches of the government and the armed forces.

Pezeshkian added that the full implementation of the agreement and the opposite side’s adherence to its commitments could pave the way for ‘resolving many regional problems and create a new situation on the international arena.’

He reiterated the negotiating team’s full obedience to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, saying they will not deviate under any circumstances from the frameworks and policies set by the Leader.

‘All actions will be carried out within the framework of national interests and the red lines drawn by the Islamic establishment.

‘Without the Leader’s directives and backing, it would not have been possible to achieve such an accomplishment.’

He said the Iranian people, government and all the relevant bodies are duty-bound to strengthen the country in various fields through solidarity and cooperation and to accelerate the path of growth and progress.

‘As long as we stand together, no power will be able to harm or cripple the country,’ Pezeshkian said.

The enemy, he added, had assumed that any military action against Iran would distance the people from the country but the Iranian nation defended the Islamic Revolution and their country through their epic and rare display of support.

‘These people deserve the highest level of gratitude, and officials must serve them with honesty and sincerity,’ he said.