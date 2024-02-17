Israeli Forces Massacre Palestinians

ISRAELI occupation forces carried out 10 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, resulting in 112 fatalities and 157 injuries, according to the local health authorities in Gaza.

Medical sources reported that the total number of documented Palestinian casualties since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza on October 7 has risen to 28,775, with an additional 68,552 injuries.

The sources further explained that some victims remain missing under the rubble and in the streets, as Israeli occupation forces continue to prevent ambulance and rescue teams from reaching them.

The UN Human Rights Office has expressed deep concern over reports of Israeli occupation forces raiding the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip. This comes less than a week after the forces raided Al Amal Hospital in the city.

The raid follows a weeks-long siege that severed medical, food, and fuel supplies to the complex. Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the Office, stated: ‘We are deeply worried by the reports that Israeli forces have raided the Nasser Medical Complex in the south of the occupied Gaza Strip, less than a week after they raided Al Amal Hospital in western Khan Younis.’

During the raid, Israeli occupation forces ordered the transfer of all patients, including those in intensive care and nursery units, to a different building.

This move, Shamdasani says, exposes patients to significant risks, including the potential death of the most vulnerable. Unconfirmed reports suggest detentions and targeting of those attempting to leave the hospital.

The UN Human Rights Office said it has documented similar raids in various regions of Gaza, causing serious consequences for the safety of patients, medical staff, and civilians seeking refuge in these facilities.

‘With nearly 70,000 people reportedly injured during this conflict, and a nearly collapsed health system due to attacks on facilities and restrictions on essential humanitarian supplies, the impact on civilians is appalling,’ Shamdasani added.

She continued: ‘International humanitarian law protects medical facilities as crucial infrastructure. They are entitled to special protection and should not be the target of attacks or used for acts harmful to the enemy.

‘As the occupying power, Israel has the duty to ensure and maintain medical facilities and services throughout the occupied territory, including the Gaza Strip.’