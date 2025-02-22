Israeli Forces Live Fire Kills Palestinian Women

A PALESTINIAN woman was killed yesterday when Israeli forces opened live fire in the Al-Jenena neighbourhood, east of Rafah in southern Gaza, according to local sources.

The victim, identified as Hanaa al-Ghouti, was fatally shot amid sporadic attacks that persist despite a ceasefire introduced on 19 January 2025.

Israel’s conflict in the Gaza Strip, which began in October 2023, has so far claimed the lives of 48,319 Palestinians, primarily women and children, and left 111,749 injured.

Local sources reported: ‘Israeli forces opened live fire on Palestinian civilians in the area, killing the woman, who was identified as Hanaa al-Ghouti.’

The same sources confirmed that Israeli military vehicles also fired machine guns to the east and northeast of the Al-Bureij refugee camp and east of the Shujaiya neighbourhood in Gaza City.

Rescue efforts remain hampered, with teams unable to reach many victims who are still trapped beneath rubble, leaving the death toll likely to rise further.

Meanwhile, in the northern West Bank, Israeli occupation forces have continued their offensive on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp for the 32nd consecutive day.

This operation has killed at least 26 Palestinians, wounded dozens more, and caused massive damage to homes and infrastructure.

Local correspondents said: ‘Israeli forces have been besieging the Jenin Governmental Hospital with military vehicles stationed around the facility and blocking access to a nearby hospital.’

Reports also indicate that around 35 per cent of residents are deprived of water due to the destruction of supply lines.

Israeli troops have converted several buildings near the Jenin refugee camp into military posts since the onset of the offensive, with additional reinforcements and equipment deployed to the Al-Bassatin neighbourhood.

The escalating situation has forced approximately 3,000 families from the camp to flee, leaving over 120 homes fully demolished.

The city’s infrastructure has been severely compromised, and in recent hours, forces also detained a child from the town of Al-Yamoun and conducted a raid on Ya’bad, though no further detentions were reported there.

In a similar development, Israeli occupation forces have continued their assault on the city of Tulkarm and its refugee camp for 26 straight days, as well as on the nearby Nour Shams refugee camp for the past 13 days.

Reinforcements have poured in, resulting in extensive damage to homes and civilian property. Eyewitnesses described the situation in the Al-Manshiya neighbourhood of Nour Shams as ‘beyond comprehension’, with entire buildings reduced to rubble, vehicles burned and shops either looted or vandalised.

‘Residents who managed to enter the camp reported shocking levels of destruction,’ said local sources, highlighting the severe impact on water, electricity, and communication networks.

The Nour Shams Association for the Rehabilitation of the Disabled was among the damaged buildings, while in Tulkarm refugee camp itself, more than 14 houses were flattened by Israeli bulldozers over the past two days.

Observers note that the military appears intent on carving out a new road through the camp at the expense of local residents’ homes.

Several houses were also set ablaze, and the remaining buildings suffered heavy structural harm, including the destruction of vital infrastructure.

In the eastern district of Tulkarm, Israeli forces occupied residential buildings and repurposed them as military outposts.