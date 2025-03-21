Israeli forces kill more than 71 Palestinians

ISRAELI forces have killed more than 71 Palestinians in the 24 hours leading up to Thursday in Beit Lahiya, Rafah and Khan Younis, with many others wounded, as the regime continues its assault on Gaza.

On Thursday, Israeli forces reoccupied the Netzarim Corridor, effectively severing northern Gaza from the rest of the Strip once again, further tightening the siege on the besieged territory.

The latest figures from the Palestinian Health Ministry report that the death toll from Israel’s genocide in Gaza has reached 49,547, with 112,719 others wounded.

Israel resumed its campaign of extermination after unilaterally abandoning the ceasefire agreement on Tuesday.

Over the past three days alone, Israeli forces have killed more than 500 Palestinians, two-thirds of whom were women and children.

Harrowing footage circulating on social media has documented entire families being massacred, including distressing videos showing dead infants killed by Israeli forces.

According to Defence for Children International Palestine, 183 Palestinian children were murdered on 18th March alone.

As Israel escalates its genocide in Gaza, internal political tensions have risen among Israeli settlers.

In occupied Western Jerusalem (Al-Quds), thousands of settlers demonstrated, demanding that the government prioritise securing the release of the remaining captives, arguing that prolonging the war further endangers their lives.

Israeli security forces responded to the protests with force, suppressing demonstrators as opposition to the war grows within Israeli society.