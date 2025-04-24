Israeli forces intensify West Bank demolitions!

Israeli occupying forces demolishing Palestinian homes as part of Israel's plan to annexe the land

ISRAELI forces have intensified demolitions in the occupied West Bank and face growing accusations of pursuing a coordinated campaign to erase Palestinian presence and Islamic heritage across the territories.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military destroyed homes and residential buildings in Ramallah and Al-Khalil (Hebron) governorates.

Hamas responded with a statement on Wednesday, denouncing the demolitions as part of a broader plan to forcibly Judaise the land and accelerate annexation efforts.

The group linked called the demolitions a ‘fascist policy’ and a violation of international law.

Simultaneously, senior Hamas official Haroun Nasser Al-Din issued a warning about what he described as a dangerous push to seize full control of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem.

He pointed to rising settler demands to open the site entirely during the upcoming ‘Flag March’ in May, a move he said reflects a deliberate campaign to erase Islamic presence and impose Jewish rituals on the site.

Nasser Al-Din accused Israeli forces and extremist settlers – backed by far-right Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir – of systematically desecrating the mosque and using the ‘Temple Mount’ movement as a political tool for colonial expansion.

‘The aim is clear,’ he said. ‘They want to destroy Al-Aqsa Mosque and erect their temple on its ruins.’

He also highlighted apartheid-like restrictions on West Bank Palestinians who are barred from accessing Al-Aqsa, while settler groups face no such limitations.

He urged mass mobilisation to resist what he called an escalating campaign of religious provocation and ethnic cleansing.

Both Hamas and Nasser Al-Din called on the international community to intervene, warning that Israel’s actions amount to a coordinated plan of aggression and dispossession across all occupied territories.

