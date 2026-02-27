Israeli forces continue air strikes & shelling, killing Palestinians

ISRAELI forces continued attacks across the Gaza Strip this week killing Palestinians in air strikes and shelling while reports emerged of Palestinian women detainees in Israeli prisons enduring severe restrictions and degrading conditions during Ramadan.

Local sources said two Palestinians were killed and others injured on Thursday when Israeli forces struck al-Tuffah Park east of Gaza City.

Earlier the same day, medical officials confirmed the death of Ahmed Yahya Ahmed Rasras from wounds sustained about a month earlier in an Israeli strike in southern Gaza.

Heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles was reported near the Morag axis north of Rafah, alongside tank shelling in central Khan Younis and shooting north of al-Bureij refugee camp.

Israeli naval vessels also opened fire along Gaza’s southern coast, while large explosions were heard west of Rafah during demolition operations targeting buildings and displacement areas.

On Wednesday evening, Hani Abdel Karim Salem Abu Jreiban, 41, was killed in shelling in the Abu al-Ajeen area east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Gaza authorities said that since the ceasefire took effect Israeli violations have killed 649 Palestinians, including 198 children and 85 women, and injured 1,662 others.

Since the start of Israel’s genocide in Gaza on 7 October 2023, more than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed and around 172,000 injured, with over 8,000 reported missing.

The United Nations estimates that roughly 90 per cent of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, with reconstruction costs projected at about $70bn following widespread destruction of homes, hospitals and essential services.

At the same time, Palestinian prisoner advocates reported deteriorating conditions inside Israeli detention facilities during Ramadan.

The Palestinian Asra Media Office said around 70 Palestinian women detainees are being held in Damon prison under emergency regulations that severely restrict family visits and limit access to lawyers.

According to the statement, 24 of the detainees are mothers, while many are held on accusations of ‘incitement’, including journalists, university students and minors.

Testimonies from recently released prisoners said authorities barred the entry of Ramadan timetables, leaving detainees uncertain of fasting hours.

Meals were described as cold, insufficient and of poor quality, consisting of spoiled vegetables, an overboiled egg, three spoonfuls of rice and six pieces of bread daily, alongside unclean drinking water.

The organisation said complaints risk punishment, including further food deprivation, and reported widespread medical neglect, stating that women with chronic illnesses are frequently given a single medication for multiple conditions.

The statement also highlighted the case of 10-year-old Elia Mleitat, separated from both parents who are being held in administrative detention, spending Ramad-an awaiting updates through lawyers rather than sharing iftar with her family.