Israeli forces carry out another Gaza massacre

ISRAELI forces carried out a new massacre yesterday as they bombed the UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees) school in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Video from the Abu Oraiban school, which has been housing hundreds of displaced people, shows injured children lying on the ground with body parts scattered about them.

At least 14 people were killed and 70 wounded in the criminal attack on the school in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Meanwhile, a UN official described the carnage at a Gaza hospital treating hundreds of wounded after the Israeli attack on the al-Mawasi displacement camp.

‘Visiting the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis yesterday, I witnessed some of the most horrific scenes I have seen in my nine months in Gaza,’ UNRWA official Scott Anderson said in a statement.

‘I saw toddlers who are double amputees, children paralysed and unable to receive treatment, and others separated from their parents.

‘I also saw mothers and fathers who were unsure if their children were alive. Parents told me in despair that they had moved into the “so-called humanitarian zone” in the hope that their children would be safe there.

‘Civilians must be protected at all times. We urgently need a ceasefire, the release of all remaining hostages, respite for the people of Gaza, and a meaningful opportunity for healing to begin.’

A senior official with the Palestinian Hamas resistance group says the group’s military commander Mohammed Deif is ‘fine’ despite an apparent Israeli attempt to assassinate him in Saturday’s attack on the al-Mawasi camp in southern Gaza.

‘Commander Mohammed Deif is well and directly overseeing’ military operations against Israeli forces, the Hamas official said.

The Israeli army attacked on Saturday a designated humanitarian safe zone in southern Gaza, killing at least 90 civilians and wounding 300 others.

Israel claimed the target of Saturday’s massive attack in al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza was Hamas commander Mohamed al-Deif, but Netanyahu said he was not certain if that leader had been killed.

Hamas, for its part, rejected the Israeli claim as ‘lies’, saying ‘defenceless civilians’ were massacred in the attack. Deif is among the founders of Hamas’s military wing, the Qassam Brigades, in the 1990s and has led the force for more than 20 years.