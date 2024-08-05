Israeli bombers target schools

THE Palestinian Hamas resistance movement strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s targeting of schools sheltering internally displaced people in the Gaza Strip yesterday, describing the ‘policy’ as a continuation of the occupying entity’s ‘Nazi-like genocide’.

‘The occupying regime’s goals behind these massacres, of terrorism, intimidation, and displacement, will be shattered by the steadfastness of this brave people and their resistance,’ Hamas said in a statement yesterday.

‘The brutal massacres by the occupying army against our Palestinian people continue.

‘They are targeting the Nasser and Hassan Salama schools in western Gaza, which are full of displaced people.

‘The action is a continuation of the Nazi-like genocide it is waging against unarmed civilians, violating all international laws and norms.’

Hamas also called on the international community as well as Arab and Muslim countries to assume their responsibilities and take action to stop the criminal and terrorist behaviour of the usurping Tel Aviv regime.

‘Netanyahu and his henchmen’s delusions of subjugation and submission will turn into destruction and ruin for his fragile, troubled entity and his failed, defeated army,’ the statement noted.

An Israeli airstrike hit two schools in Gaza City on Sunday, killing at least 30 people.

Footage circulated on Palestinian media outlets showed bodies scattered inside the yard of one of the two schools as residents rushed to carry casualties, including children, and loaded them into ambulances that took them to at least two nearby hospitals.

Gaza’s Civil Emergency Service said dozens were wounded in addition to the fatalities in the schools of Hassan Salama and Al-Nasser, which housed displaced Palestinian families.

Israel’s war on Gaza, which has been raging for more than ten months, has destroyed large swathes of the besieged territory.

At least 39,623 people have been killed, the great majority of them women and children. Thousands more are still missing or presumed dead under the rubble.