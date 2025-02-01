Israeli assault on Jenin is repelled by Palestinians!

AN ISRAELI soldier was killed, and five others were wounded as Palestinian resistance fighters repelled a large-scale Israeli assault on Jenin.

The Israeli military confirmed that Sergeant Liam Hazi, 20, of the Kfir Brigade’s Haruv reconnaissance unit, was killed on Thursday.

It also stated that one of the wounded soldiers was in critical condition.

According to the occupation forces, Israeli troops engaged in gunfire with armed Palestinian fighters inside a building in the Jenin refugee camp, though the resistance fighters managed to escape.

This latest killing comes amid an intensified Israeli military offensive in the northern West Bank, which began last week.

On Thursday, two Palestinians were killed, and several others, including three women, were injured when Israeli forces opened fire during confrontations in Jenin refugee camp.

Local sources reported that Israeli armoured vehicles stormed the camp on Thursday evening, leading to clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the deaths of two Palestinians, identified as Yazan Hatem al-Hassan and Amir Abu Hassan. Their bodies have been seized by Israeli authorities.

Tensions in the West Bank have escalated in parallel with Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza, which has killed at least 47,460 Palestinians and injured 111,580 since 7 October 2023.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal took effect in Gaza on 19 January, temporarily pausing Israel’s assault on the besieged territory.

Over the same period, Israeli forces have killed at least 893 Palestinians and wounded more than 6,700 across the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. In Jenin alone, at least 19 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire began, alongside dozens of injuries, arrests, and forced expulsions of families.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has reported that Israeli occupation forces are obstructing medical teams from reaching the wounded and recovering the bodies of those killed.

The organisation also noted that Israeli authorities have erected numerous military checkpoints across the West Bank, forcing civilians to endure delays of up to eight hours as they attempt to move through the occupied territory.

Israeli forces escalate their breach of Lebanese ceasefire

ISRAELI occupation forces have escalated their violations of the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon and Hezbollah over the 24 hours leading up to Friday, committing 11 breaches, according to reports from the Lebanese National News Agency.

The agency detailed that Israeli forces persist in targeting civilian properties and livelihoods. Early Friday morning, occupation forces set fire to a poultry farm near Tal Nahas – Deir Mimass, exacerbating destruction in the region.

Meanwhile, the outskirts of Shebaa in southern Lebanon have come under sustained artillery shelling.

In a further act of aggression, an Israeli drone launched a guided missile at a home belonging to the Al-Daoud family at the northern entrance of Yahr al-Shuqif on Thursday night.

The Lebanese agency noted that this same house had been previously destroyed in an earlier Israeli assault on Lebanon.

Reports also indicate that occupation forces continue a campaign of destruction in Ras al-Dahr, west of Mays al-Jabal, where they are systematically burning, demolishing, and bombing homes.

In the border town of Ramish, Israeli forces fired indiscriminately at a house, causing material damage and shattering its windows, though no casualties were reported.

They also opened fire on a gathering of Lebanese civilians and an ambulance belonging to the ‘Islamic Al-Resala Scouts’ at the entrance of Maroun al-Ras.

The aggression intensified Thursday night when Israeli forces arrested four Lebanese citizens as they attempted to check on their home near Maroun al-Ras.

Two others were shot and wounded while trying to enter the town. Occupation forces also detained an ambulance from the Al-Resala Scouts, which was attempting to transport the injured.