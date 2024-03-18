Israeli army commits nine massacres in 24 hours!

THE Israeli occupation army committed nine massacres in different areas of the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, killing at least 92 civilians and injuring over 130 others, the Gaza health ministry said on Sunday.

The health ministry added that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli bombardments and shooting attacks, which started on October 7, climbed to 31,645 and the number of the wounded surged to 73,676 people.

Standing amidst dozens of lifeless bodies sprawled on the ground at the emergency department of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, in the heart of the Gaza Strip, Mohammed Tabatibi (19 years old) wept for many members of his family who fell victim to an Israeli airstrike.

Mohammed sustained injuries to his left hand during the attack that claimed the lives of 36 of his family members and relatives in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

The survivors suffered injuries in the airstrike that targeted the home of their relatives during the Suhoor of the first Friday night of Ramadan.

The family sought refuge with their relatives after being forced to flee from the devastated northern Gaza Strip due to the ongoing Israeli aggression.

Mohammed said: ‘These are my mother, my father, my aunt, and my siblings … They bombed the house while we were inside. My mother and aunt were preparing Suhoor … They all died. I don’t know why they bombed the house and committed this massacre.’

In addition to Mohammed’s family members, five martyrs and 30 wounded arrived at the hospital, according to the hospital administration, as a result of Israeli airstrikes that targeted other areas in Deir al-Balah and its surroundings.

The bodies of the Tabatibi family and others were placed in a specially designated truck originally intended for transporting humanitarian aid to the central Gaza Strip. The hospital resorted to using it due to the unavailability of cars or trucks and the lack of fuel, as confirmed by one of its officials.

Among the dead were several children and two pregnant women. The bodies were wrapped in plastic bags and covers, and some were placed in special burial bags, which have become rare due to the immense toll of martyrs in the Strip since the beginning of the aggression.