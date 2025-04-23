Israeli air strikes kill 24

ISRAELI air strikes killed at least 24 Palestinians between dawn and noon on Wednesday, with one of the biggest strikes targeting a school in Gaza City’s al-Tuffah neighbourhood, which was housing displaced families.

At least 10 people were killed in the Israeli attack that sparked a fire at the school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City, including one child who was burned to death in the blaze.

Palestinian Civil Defence emergency workers recovered 10 bodies early on Wednesday morning after the attack on the school, where forcibly displaced people had taken shelter.

A large number of people were also injured.

‘Children are being burned while they sleep in the tents of the displaced. There are no safe areas and no survivors of this genocide. Gaza City and its northern areas have been subjected to heavy Israeli shelling and artillery fire for hours,’ it was reported.

Video footage shared on social media after the attack on the school-turned-shelter showed flames engulfing tent structures and canvas covering melting onto the remains of burning chairs and what appeared to be a bed frame.

Gaza Civil Defence also issued an urgent appeal for assistance from the International Committee of the Red Cross to help rescue people trapped under the rubble following Israel’s bombing of two homes in Gaza City’s Tuffah neighbourhood.

‘Trapped people are calling for help to rescue them from under the rubble of homes,’ the civil defence said in a statement, adding that emergency workers are unable to reach the area because it is too dangerous, as the area is designated a ‘no-go’ zone by Israeli forces.

The foreign ministers of Germany, France and the UK have jointly called on Israel to adhere to international law by allowing the unhindered passage of humanitarian aid into Gaza, in a statement released yesterday.

‘Humanitarian aid must never be used as a political tool and Palestinian territory must not be reduced nor subjected to any demographic change,’ the ministers said.