Israeli air strikes continuing killing men, women & children

ISRAELI occupation forces killed an 11-year-old Palestinian girl in the northern Gaza Strip yesterday morning, as attacks continued across multiple areas of the enclave amid Israel’s ongoing genocide.

Palestinian media and medical sources said Hamsa Houso was shot dead by Israeli forces in the al-Faluja area of the Jabalia refugee camp.

The Israeli army also carried out an artillery attack on Gaza City’s al-Tuffah neighbourhood, while tanks and helicopters opened machinegun fire on the eastern areas of al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

At dawn, Israeli warplanes launched two airstrikes on eastern Gaza City and two more on areas in the northern Gaza Strip.

The strikes were accompanied by heavy gunfire from military vehicles targeting eastern neighbourhoods of the city.

In the south, Israeli tanks opened heavy fire on eastern and southern parts of Khan Younis.

Additional air, artillery and shooting attacks were reported across other parts of the coastal enclave.

Late on Wednesday, at least two civilians were killed and others injured when an Israeli airstrike hit a house in Gaza City’s al-Tuffah neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, the municipality in occupied Jerusalem has issued a demolition order against the upper floor of Al-Aqsa Islamic Schools in the Old City’s Sa’diyya neighbourhood, giving the school one week to carry it out at its own expense.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Jerusalem Governorate said the municipality delivered an official notice to the school administration ordering the demolition, warning that Israeli authorities would enforce it by force if the school failed to comply.

‘The demolition notice is part of a systematic policy pursued by the occupation authorities against Palestinian institutions in Jerusalem, particularly those located inside the Old City. The aim is to restrict the educational process and impose a new reality that serves plans of Judaisation and control in the city and its holy sites,’ the Governorate said.

It warned that the order would have serious repercussions for Jerusalemite children’s right to education, adding that it would deepen the hardship faced by families already struggling to secure school places for their children in the city.

Al-Aqsa Islamic Schools, including its kindergarten, is one of the key Palestinian educational institutions in the Old City, serving dozens of children amid an acute shortage of Palestinian schools. That shortage is the result of Israeli restrictions on construction and licensing, which block the expansion or development of educational facilities in occupied Jerusalem.