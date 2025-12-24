Israel using winter cold as a weapon against Palestinians

ISRAEL is using winter cold as an additional weapon to inflict suffering on Palestinians in Gaza, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said yesterday.

It warned of the danger of an imminent catastrophe which could result in the collapse of hundreds of damaged homes on their inhabitants.

It pointed out that winter weather and rainfall sharply increases the risk of collapse of homes with compromised structural integrity due to bombing and the absence of any reinforcement or restoration.

It called for immediate entry of temporary housing and shelter supplies into the territory without delay.

The monitor said civilians in Gaza are forced to choose between remaining in homes that could collapse at any moment, or taking refuge in tents that offer no protection from the winter cold and rain.

Euro-Med stressed that Israel uses the siege on Gaza as an instrument of its ongoing genocide, creating a deadly living situation that directly targets civilians.

It said preventing the entry of shelter materials and temporary housing by Israel is meant to destroy the residential environment of Gaza and erase basic necessities in order to force residents to leave.

The Israeli occupation army launched fresh attacks in different areas of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning, as part of ongoing daily ceasefire violations.

Israeli warplanes carried out strikes in the east of Khan Younis, south of Gaza, while an airstrike was reported in the east of Gaza City.

Tanks opened machine gun fire in north Rafah, south of Gaza, while artillery attacked al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Israeli forces shot and killed a civilian in Gaza City’s ash-Shuja’iya neighbourhood, and used a drone to bomb a gathering of citizens in the east of al-Bureij camp, injuring two. The Israeli army also carried out a large-scale demolition in Tuffah neighbourhood.

Thunberg arrested for supporting the hunger strikers for Palestine

GRETA THUNBERG was one of several pro-Palestine protesters who were arrested in central London yesterday morning, while demonstrating in support of the young hunger strikers in who are prison and close to death.

Thunberg was arrested for holding a sign reading ‘I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide’ outside the central London offices of Aspen Insurance.

The group targeted the company because it provides services to Israeli-linked arms manufacturer Elbit Systems.

Kamran Ahmed, 28, who was being held at Pentonville Prison in London, and Amu Gib, 30, who was being held at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey, have both been admitted to hospital.

Prisoners for Palestine said Gib’s health has ‘deteriorated rapidly’ since joining the hunger strike on 2 November and now needs a wheelchair.

Kamran Ahmed, who has been on hunger strike for 42 days, said: ‘Every day I’m scared that potentially I might die. But this is bigger than me.’

Relatives of Teuta Hoxha, who was arrested for her role in an attack on the Elbit systems weapons factory in Bristol, warned this week that she could die within days.

The prisoners are held on remand without trial and are demanding immediate bail, lifting of the ban, closure of arms firms linked to Israel, and restoration of communication and legal rights in custody.

Last Thursday, emergency physician Dr James Smith told journalists some of the hunger strikers ‘are dying’ and need specialist medical help.

A legal firm representing the hunger strikers submitted a pre-action letter on Monday against Justice Secretary David Lammy outlining the group’s intention to initiate legal action.

The letter called for a response within 24 hours, saying the issue is a ‘matter of urgency’, as ‘our clients’ health continues to deteriorate, such that the risk of their dying increases every day’.

It said: ‘They request an urgent meeting with the proposed defendant to discuss the deterioration of our clients’ health and to discuss attempts to resolve the situation.’