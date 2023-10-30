Israel threatens 14,000 people in Gaza’s Al Quds Hospital!

ISRAEL is threatening Gaza’s Al-Quds Hospital and the 14,000 people who are sheltering there with bombardment.

The Israeli occupation authorities issued their threat to completely destroy the Al-Quds Hospital in the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood in Gaza City yesterday afternoon, demanding immediate evacuation, under the threat of a massive bombardment.

But the hospital administration refused to obey the Israeli evacuation order since the hospital currently houses a large number of wounded individuals, including those in critical condition requiring artificial respiration.

The hospital’s director, Bashar Murad, reported highly alarming threats from the Israeli occupation forces, demanding that the hospital be immediately evacuated of both wounded individuals and medical personnel, under the threat of bombardment,

The hospital currently houses more than 400 patients and wounded individuals, along with approximately 14,000 displaced civilians who have sought refuge there, perceiving it as a safe haven.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) head, Tedros Adhanom, condemned the threat to Al Quds Hospital, saying: ‘We reiterate – it’s impossible to evacuate hospitals full of patients without endangering their lives.’

This threat to Al Quds hospital comes amid the dire situation where 15 out of 35 hospitals in Gaza have ceased operations due to Israeli airstrikes and fuel shortages resulting from the Zionist regime’s refusal to let in fuel.

Hospitals in Gaza face daily threats from the Israeli occupation.

Nearly 500 innocent civilians were killed in an Israeli strike two weeks ago on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, making it by far the highest death toll of any single incident in Gaza during the current Israeli genocidal campaign in Gaza.

More than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are children, living in constant fear of death.

Yesterday, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that the death toll since the Israeli bombardment began three weeks ago has reached 8,005, with 3,595 children killed.

The United Nations relief agency said yesterday that thousands of Palestinians, desperate due to three weeks of total siege and bombing, broke into several of its warehouses in the Gaza Strip, taking wheat, flour and other basic goods.

‘This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege,’ said Thomas White, director of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza.

Only ten aid trucks go through Rafah crossing

THE Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS) has received 10 more humanitarian aid trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent through the Rafah crossing, containing food and medical supplies.

The number of trucks that arrived in the Gaza Strip has reached 94, the organisation said, adding that none carried fuel.

People in the Gaza Strip are going hungry as they face a dire humanitarian situation. Shortages of medical supplies, food, drinking water and electricity have left 2.3 million Palestinians at risk of starvation and disease since Israel imposed a ‘total siege’ of Gaza.

Before October 7, nearly 500 trucks of aid were delivered to people in the besieged enclave daily.

Meanwhile, the WHO is concerned by the reports of a warning that the Al Quds Gaza hospital will be bombed.

