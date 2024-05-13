Israel targets medics and aid workers – new videos show

Israeli forces have issued an evacuation order to medical staff at the Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah, one of the last remaining hospitals in the area with only about 16 beds available, Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) reported yesterday.

More than 500 medical workers are among the more than 35,000 Palestinians who have been slaughtered by the Israeli genocidal regime in the past seven months.

At least 35,091 Palestinians have been killed and 78,827 wounded in Israeli attacks since October 7th, the Gaza Health Ministry said, adding that 57 people were killed and 82 injured in the latest 24-hour period.

MAP said that five of its medical points, set up to provide basic healthcare services to displaced people, have been forced to suspend services and relocate due to insecurity.

There is a huge problem in transportation due to fuel access, so even medical points in other locations are not easily reachable as people are moving in waves away from Rafah.

‘The Rafah border crossing closure means that patients cannot be medically evacuated. We expect this to result in more unnecessary patient deaths,’ said MAP.

The United Nations agency for the Palestinians said on X yesterday that ‘more than 150,000 pregnant women are facing terrible sanitary conditions and health hazards amid displacement and war’ in Gaza.

It called for an immediate ceasefire.

A foreign staff member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and a Palestinian driver were injured by Israeli shelling that hit an UNRWA vehicle near Rafah.

Medical teams transported the two to the European Gaza Hospital for treatment.

Video footage obtained by Al Jazeera shows a rear right window of the UN car damaged by shrapnel.

A number of videos verified by Al Jazeera’s Sanad verification unit yesterday showed Israelis attacking food aid trucks at the Tarqumiyah crossing in Hebron in the occupied West Bank, preventing them from reaching Gaza.

The Israeli ‘Ninth Order’ movement activists were seen destroying food aid and unloading it from trucks on the ground.